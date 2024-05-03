A new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 x Fortnite is reportedly in the works — but one major character seems to be missing.

Jujutsu Kaisen currently holds the world record as the most in-demand animated series in the world, and it shows in its worldwide popularity. Its prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is one of the highest-grossing anime movies in Japan and reportedly set for a new collaboration of Fortnite.

According to leaks from Wensoing, the game will feature the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 very soon. Yuta Okkotsu, Maki, and Panda are believed to appear, but further details about this project haven’t come out yet.

The report of this collaboration makes the absence of one major character glaringly obvious. While the protagonist Yuta and his two classmates will appear in the game, his third classmate Toge Inumaki is seemingly absent.

Wensoing reported that there is no information about Toge appearing in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 x Fortnite collab. Though there’s a possibility that his inclusion in the project will be revealed later, nothing can be said for certain.

Toge is one of the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and plays a crucial role in the movie. He, like his classmates, appears in both the movie and the main series. His cursed technique is also one of the most interesting powers in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Toge’s Cursed Speech allows him to command anyone with just one word by infusing his cursed energy into his voice. This leads to a very quirky trait of his: talking only using the ingredients of onigiri.

His popularity in the anime’s fandom makes his absence from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 x Fortnite collaboration all the more strange. Fans are also quite displeased with his absence. One fan wrote on Reddit, “How can they exclude Toge Inumaki if we’re getting his friends?”

“What I honestly expected. I definitely want Geto, too, though. Also it admittedly feels a bit weird to not get Toge as well,” another user commented.

While many are upset over Toge being missing from the project, a lot of people are also very excited about the collaboration. Panda is an instant hit among both Jujutsu Kaisen and Fortnite fans. Some want major characters like Suguru Geto and Toji Fushiguro to appear in the next wave.

Before the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 x Fortnite project, the game already had a collaboration with the popular anime. The collab, titled “Break the Curse!” was released in 2023 with the four main characters of the series: Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and Gojo.