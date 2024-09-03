Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has yet to reveal what happened to Yuta during the fight, so what will happen in Chapter 269?

The long and difficult battle against the King of Curses is finally over. As the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is almost near its end, we see the death of Ryomen Sukuna and the reunion of the first-year students.

Before fighting Sukuna, Satoru Gojo met all the people important in his life except Megumi and Nobara. Hence, he leaves them a letter, which Yuji hands them out. However, the story still has a lot of unanswered questions.

One of them is Yuta’s status. Unaccustomed to Gojo’s body, Yuta falls down while fighting Sukuna and it’s unclear what will happen to him now.

Since there’s a break this week, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 will be released on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 will likely reveal if Yuta can switch over to his body or if he has to spend the rest of his life in Gojo’s body. He used Kenjaku’s technique to take over Gojo’s body and access the latter’s Six Eyes and Limitless.

However, his time limit for using any technique is just five minutes. Hence, he doesn’t know what will happen to him once his time runs out in Gojo’s body. The risks were high but he gambled with his life anyway.

In Chapter 268, Yuji and Nobara take Megumi to Yuta. However, outside the room, someone yells at him, leaving Megumi confused. The scene is supposed to be light-hearted so it doesn’t seem like anything tragic has taken place.

Hence, there’s a clear chance that the sorcerers or Yuta himself have a way out of this mess. Furthermore, the deaths of Sukuna and Uraume confirm there are no further threats. All that’s left is for the sorcerers to gather around and plan what’s next for them.

