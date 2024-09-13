Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo had one way of surviving the battle, but no one noticed

The battle of the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen ended in Gojo’s ultimate defeat. However, no one noticed he had an extremely easy way of surviving the battle.

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen featured one of the most hyped fights of recent times: the battle of the strongest. The clash continued for a few months, where both characters displayed immeasurable powers.

However, despite all his strength, Gojo still lost the battle. The fight ended in a rather shocking way: in Chapter 235, Kusakabe declares Gojo the winner but the latter dies in Chapter 236. Sukuna used Mahoraga to adapt to Gojo’s Infinity and used “World Cutting Slash” on him.

Article continues after ad

However, even though the fight ended a year ago, JJK fans still debate over whether Gojo could’ve survived or not. One fan points out how Gojo could’ve teleported out of the domain, which sparks another debate.

Gojo’s Limitless provides him with an array of extraordinary abilities, including spatial manipulation to teleport long distances when certain conditions are met. He compresses the space between his location and the target destination.

Article continues after ad

However, he can also teleport other people touching that space as well. The requirement is to draw a sorcery circle and have the people he wants to teleport stand inside the circle. Gojo used teleportation in JJK 0 to send Panda and Inumaki to the Jujutus Tech High School where Yuta was fighting Suguru Geto.

Article continues after ad

Needless to say, not every fan believes there was a possibility Gojo could’ve used this ability. One fan wrote, “Sukuna won’t allow him teleport same way he didn’t allow him away In a close domain infinity is neutralized and with the sure hit canceling each other 4 arms Sukuna is going to have a good time.”

Another said, “I think it was mentioned he can’t do that inside veils and domains right? That’s why he had to teleport Panda and Inumaki outside the veil in JJK 0 and then they broke in and in the S1 exchange event too he couldn’t teleport inside the veil or am I just misremembering.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, one more fan chimed in, “That would be true if it wasn’t for the fact Sukuna’s domain isn’t enclosed in a barrier. The whole point of it is that you can enter and exit.”

Throughout the fight, Sukuna used an Open Barrier Domain, which would’ve been easy to get in and out for someone like Gojo. His death was off-screen and no one really what happened to Gojo in his final moment.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the MVP of the final fight against the villains. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and our list of all character deaths.