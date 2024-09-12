Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers discuss the true MVP of the final fight

Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers gather together in Chapter 269 and discuss their contributions to the fight, ultimately deciding the MVP of the final battle.

As the Jujutsu Kaisen manga nears its end, fans witness the defeat of the King of Curses. Of course, killing the strongest sorcerer in history was by no means an easy feat. The fight was long and everyone contributed significantly to the battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers feature the sorcerers gathering together in one place and discussing the aftermath of the fight. Yuta is alive and has returned to his own body. Thanks to Rika constantly pouring her Reverse Cursed Technique and Shoko patching up his sliced-up body, Yuta managed to pull off an almost impossible feat.

Todo helped Yuta kill Kenjaku, but even with the latter’s help, it was a close call. Moreover, Yuta and Rika were not only responsible for dealing with the numerous curses released after Kenjaku’s death, but they also joined the battle against Sukuna without taking a break.

Yuji revealed that it was thanks to Yuta’s cursed tools (the gauntlets) that they could hide the finger. Yuta also helped Todo fine-tune the vibraslap, which was a major help in the battle. Ui Ui joins the conversation and declares himself MVP, earning a rebuke from Kirara.

Ui Ui left Kirara halfway and called her heavy. Nonetheless, Hakari adds that they didn’t waste time jumping Sukuna after Gojo’s defeat and even separated Uraume from him early on. They have to thank Yuta.

Hence, while there was no clear indication of who the true MVP was, most of them pointed out Yuta’s accomplishments. A lot of fans also acknowledge Yuta as the MVP of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

“Yuta is the MVP without a doubt. Bro had Rika out the entire time, moved to kill Kenny, came back with Rika to fight Sukuna, swapped bodies while Rika and Shoko preserved his body, and still wound up back in his OG body with all the contingency plans. My goat,” writes one fan.

Another shares, “Yuta Okkotsu has undoubtedly been confirmed as the Second Strongest Sorcerer Of The Modern Era. There is no competition he’s the MVP.”

One more fan writes, “Yuta helped Yuji with RCT, fingers, and now the cursed hand glove lmao Yuta is really the MVP after all.”

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter release date. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and our list of all character deaths.