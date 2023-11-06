Attack on Titan complete watch order explained

As the Attack on Titan anime has officially ended, here’s a look at the complete order in which you should watch the series.

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime and manga series in the world. The manga debuted in 2009 and got its anime adaptation in 2023. The manga ended in 2021, creating controversy over the tragic ending. The anime premiered its finale last weekend with slight changes that justify the ending.

The series follows the struggles of Eren Yeager as he longs for freedom in a world closed off by walls. The finale was epic and received praise for its stellar animation by MAPPA.

With so many seasons and OADs, it can be confusing to keep track of the ideal watch order in which you should watch Attack on Titan. Especially the fourth season, which has so many parts and episodes. Therefore, here’s a guide to help you watch Attack on Titan in the correct order.

Attack on Titan main story complete watch order

The anime has four seasons, but the last two are divided into several parts. So, the main story should be watched in the order we’ve mentioned below.

Attack on Titan Season 1: Episodes 1-25

Attack on Titan Season 2: Episodes 26-37

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 1: Episodes 38-49

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2: Episodes 50-59

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1: Episodes 60-75

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2: Episodes 76-87

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Special 1: Episode 88

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Special 2: Episode 89

Attack on Titan complete watch order with OVAs

Apart from the main story, Attack on Titan also has several Original Video Animations (OVAs) that feature spin-offs centering around the side characters. Not only do you receive a deeper understanding of the Survey Corps’ dynamics, but all of these – with the exception of one – include events mentioned in the main series. If you’re interested in the side stories, here’s a look at the correct watch along with the main story.

Attack on Titan Season 1: Episodes 1-25

Attack on Titan: Ilse’s Notebook (OVA)

Attack on Titan: The Sudden Visitor (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Distress (OVA)

Attack on Titan: No Regrets (OVA)

Attack on Titan Season 2: Episodes 26-37

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls (OVA)

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 1: Episodes 38-49

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls: Lost in the Cruel World (OVA)

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2: Episodes 50-59

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1: Episodes 60-75

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2: Episodes 76-87

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Special 1: Episode 88

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Special 2: Episode 89

All seasons of Attack on Titan are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

