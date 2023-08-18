Boruto Timeskip: What happened to Naruto?

With the release of the early spoilers for Boruto Timeskip (Blue Vortex), fans understood that something strange had happened to their favorite and most powerful character of the franchise: Naruto Uzumaki.

Naruto is a character who is loved by the entire community, and there are zero chances to come across any anime enthusiast who’d say they dislike him.

Well, even though in Boruto Timeskip it’s the Hokage’s son who should be in the limelight, fans still wonder what the role of Naruto would be in this story.

Moreover, Naruto fans wonder if they will be able to see the seventh Hokage of Konaha in the story of the next generation ever again.

What happened to Naruto in Boruto Timeskip?

The spoilers for Boruto chapter 81 revealed that Naruto is trapped by Kawaki in a pocket dimension along with his wife, Hinata. The husband-wife duo still look the same because in the pocket dimension, time doesn’t move, so they haven’t aged a bit.

In chapter 66 of the manga, Kawaki almost killed Boruto by piercing his chest. While everyone was mourning his death, we saw him coming back to life. Seeing this, Kawaki gets furious, and he decides that he wants to stop Momoshiki, and he cannot do anything to him unless his vessel, i.e., Boruto, is alive.

From the very beginning, Kawaki had huge respect for the seventh Hokage as he raised him like his own son Boruto. So, he decides to go and talk to Naruto about everything before doing anything to our beloved protagonist.

In chapter 77 of Boruto Part 1, Kawaki expresses his gratitude towards Naruto, but after talking normally for a bit, he starts revealing his intentions. Naruto tries to oppose him, so Kawaki realizes that he must move Naruto out of his way and then proceed with his plans. And that’s when Kawaki uses his Daikokuten to send Hinata and Naruto to a bubble universe where no one can find or harm them.

We can expect to see Naruto in the following chapters of Boruto Timeskip, as some characters, such as Himawari, believes that Naruto is alive. Hence, we will definitely see Boruto, Sarada, and Himawari trying to rescue Naruto and Hinata.

