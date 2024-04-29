Is My Hero Academia Season 7 the anime’s final season?

My Hero Academia Season 7 will have its premiere episode in May, but is this going to be the last season of the anime show?

After a long wait, My Hero Academia is back with another season. Considered one of the best upcoming anime of 2024, the seventh season will debut on May 4, 2024. The anime is part of the Spring 2024 lineup.

My Hero Academia anime has been going on for quite some time. Having been released in 2016, the series has gone on to become one of the best anime ever with multiple seasons. The series also has three anime movies in its arsenal, with a fourth, titled My Hero Academia: You’re Next, upcoming.

Season 7 will be adapting multiple story arcs including the Final War Arc of the manga. This, coupled with the many seasons of the anime, has raised the question whether this will be the final season of My Hero Academia.

Is My Hero Academia Season 7 the final season?

My Hero Academia Season 7 is not the last season of the anime. The manga isn’t finished yet, so there will definitely be more seasons in the future.

My Hero Academia Season 7 adapts the Star and Stripe Arc, the U.A. Traitor Arc, and the start of the Final War Arc. The episode count of the upcoming season still hasn’t been announced, so, it’s difficult to say how much of the Final War Arc will be included.

However, given the length of the arc in the manga far, we can safely say that Season 7 will only get to adapt a small part of it, half at most. The trailer of the season has already hinted so.

While this season of My Hero Academia is not the finale, it is true that the series is heading towards its conclusion. The manga is at the latter stages of the Final War Arc with the character developments of major characters like Bakugo, Shoto, and Ochako already resolved.

In 2021, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed in an interview that the manga is entering the final phase of the story. The Final War Arc began in 2022 and has been going on for more than two years, with 73 chapters to date.

The number of chapters, increasing almost every week, makes it clear that the anime will need at least another season to cover the whole story. So, we can expect My Hero Academia Season 8, and possibly more, depending on length.

However, this is a conjecture at this point. We’ll only get a more accurate idea when the season is released and the pacing of the anime becomes apparent.

