Boruto timeskip could generate hype greater than One Piece Gear 5

After Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in One Piece, here comes Boruto’s timeskip that fans think will possibly break the internet. So, it’s no wonder the community has already started comparing these with one another.

Previously, in Naruto, we had seen a similar timeskip aspect when we were introduced to the world of Naruto Shippuden. While the former came with a young Naruto, we got to meet a mature one in the latter. As Naruto Shippuden brought a darker and more developed storyline, fans expect to see the same growth in Boruto Part 2: Two Blue Vortex.

Can Boruto’s timeskip overshadow One Piece Gear 5’s build-up?

While we cannot say anything in advance until the first chapter of Boruto part 2 gets released, there are chances that the timeskip arc of Boruto may overshadow the hype of Luffy’s Gear 5.

One Piece Gear 5 was one such transformation in the animanga’s history that every fan thought would be an internet breaker. However, the hype that was happening before the release of Gear 5 could not be sustained after its release. It could neither surpass the popularity of Naruto’s Baryon Mode nor it could match the level of Goku’s Ultra Instinct.

Coming back to Boruto, the hype it has already created with the character designs of Boruto and Sarada is quite impressive. Given the number of reposts of the tweet showing Boruto’s grown-up avatar made it to VJump’s magazine cover, we can say that Boruto timeskip will probably surpass Gear 5 without any difficulty. For instance, Naruto’s Baryon mode garnered around 1.5 million views in just five hours, whereas Luffy’s Gear 5 got 500,000 hits in around 10 hours.

Of course, it’s not fair to compare Luffy’s Gear 5 with Goku’s UI and Naruto’s Baryon Mode, but it’s hard to deny that Gear 5 had a sort of childish theme (even though it landed well with Luffy’s character), compared to dark and aggressive aspects of Baryon Mode and Ultra Instinct.

Covering up for One Piece, several fans states that Luffy’s Gear 5 was already revealed in the manga, and due to that, the anime adaptation couldn’t maintain the hype once the episode dropped. But in the case of Boruto Part 2, nothing is known yet except the character designs, and that’s why fans are eagerly waiting for the first chapter of the anticipated sequel.

Well, now, let’s wait and see whether Boruto Part 2 will be able to maintain the hype or if it will face the same setbacks as One Piece Gear 5.

