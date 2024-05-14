My Hero Academia drops biggest hint about the ending yet

The official Twitter account of My Hero Academia recently confirmed that the “final battle” is entering its climax from the next chapter, suggesting the manga will be ending very soon.

My Hero Academia has been slowly and steadily proceeding towards its conclusion for quite some time now. The manga entered the Final War Arc, the conclusive storyline, in 2022 with Chapter 343.

Since then, My Hero Academia has made a lot of progress in its plot and character arcs. Major characters like All Might, Bakugo, Uraraka, and Shoto as well as other side characters have all concluded their stories. Now the only one left is the protagonist, Deku.

Article continues after ad

The final arc of the manga has been going on for around two years now. Given that My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi clarified in a past interview that the manga would not be a never-ending saga, fans have known for some time that the manga would be ending soon.

Article continues after ad

Now there is finally a concrete hint at the manga’s upcoming conclusion, thanks to a post by the official Twitter account of My Hero Academia.

In a post promoting the sale of the Weekly Shonen Jump issue 24, the official account of MHA tweeted, “The final battle is reaching its climax!!”

Article continues after ad

The post makes it clear that issue 24 of the Weekly Shonen Jump which features My Hero Academia Chapter 422 is the end of the penultimate stretch of the Final War Arc. From Chapter 423, the manga will finally enter the climax properly.

Given the pacing of the manga, with chapters coming out almost weekly, and number of character arcs left to explore, it’s safe to assume that My Hero Academia will be ending either this year or next.

Chapter 422 of My Hero Academia was titled ‘Izuku Midoriya: Rising’ and focused on Deku as he readied himself to fight All For One even after becoming Quirkless. Now with My Hero Academia ending confirmed, readers can expect to see the ultimate fight from the upcoming chapter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On the anime front, My Hero Academia Season 7 debuted in Spring 2024 and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll with two episodes released. For more information on the anime, check out the things you should know about Season 7 and is why didn’t Star and Stripe’s Quirk fully work on All For One.