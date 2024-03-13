Does the Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training movie have a post-credits scene?

The latest Demon Slayer movie has finally hit international theatres – but does it have a post-credits scene?

The wait for Demon Slayer fans is finally over, as the Hashira Training movie has finally made its global premiere. Before the highly-anticipated Demon Slayer Season 4, the franchise treated fans with a special movie, which will be released in more than 140 countries.

The Hashira Training Arc is the last of the anime show before the Final Battle Arc begins. As the Hashira and all the demon slayers train relentlessly for the final showdown, Muzan has set his sights on Nezuko and her ability to conquer the sun.

With some emotional backstories as well as incredibly hilarious scenes, the series is already a fan-favorite. However, because it’s only nine chapters long in the manga, the movie and anime season will feature some scenes from the light novel. Now that the anime movie has debuted, find out if it has a post-credits scene or not.

Does the new Demon Slayer movie have a post-credits scene?

Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training movie doesn’t have a post-credits scene. However, the movie reveals the opening theme of the anime season. Titled “Mugen,” MY FIRST STORY and HYDE have collaborated on this incredible song.

The opening introduces all the characters along with some foreshadowing that will take place in the anime season. The anime will debut in April 2024 with an hour-long first episode.

MY FIRST STORY posted on X, formerly Twitter, a special message to fans on the day of the Japanese premiere: “MY FIRST STORY x HYDE’s collaboration song ‘Mugen’ has been selected as the opening theme song for TV Anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Keikō-hen, which will begin broadcasting on Fuji TV nationwide from spring this year!!”

Apart from the opening theme, a special ending theme titled Shori no Meido – Kizuna no Kiseki & Nezuko Kamado no Uta REMIX is also included in the movie. The song is played with visuals of all the Hashira from the teaser announcement, as well as other characters.

The movie hit Japanese theatres on February 2, 2024. It had a grand premiere in the USA on February 10, 2024. The movie was available in more than 140 countries from February 2 to March 7. Check out the best anime like Demon Slayer and our guide to who is the strongest Demon Slayer for more from Tanjiro’s journey.