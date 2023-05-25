Demon Slayer Season 3: English dub release date & cast

The new season of Demon Slayer has been creating quite the buzz ever since its release in April 2023. Following its success, Demon Slayer Season 3 is looking to expand its audience access with its English dub debut.

Demon Slayer is a popular Shonen anime series based on the manga of the same name. After the first two seasons and the canon movie, fans’ expectations of the following season heightened significantly.

The Third Season of this franchise is covering the “Swordsmith Village Arc,” where Tanjiro, Mitsuri, and Tokito face off against two Upper Moons Hantengu and Gyokko. This season also unveils the heartbreaking backstories of Genya and Tokito.

Although it’s halfway complete, there are still plenty of surprising moments which will change the course of the entire story. As the ongoing season is picking up the main storyline, the English dub is ready for its debut.

Demon Slayer Season 3 English dub release date

Demon Slayer Season 3 English dub will premiere on 28 May 2023 and will release new episodes weekly on Sundays at 9:30 pm BST.

The subbed version first debuted on 9 April 2023 and will release 12 episodes for its third season.

Where to watch Demon Slayer Season 3?

Demon Slayer Season 3 is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday. The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan.

You can find your time zone below:

8:15 am PDT

11:15 am EDT

12:15 pm Brazil

3:15 pm UK

4:15 pm Central European Summer Time

8:45 pm India Standard Time

2:15 am Australia

4:15 am New Zealand

Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer Season 3 English dub cast

The English dub cast includes:

Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado

Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado

Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira

Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito Kira

Buckland as Mitsuri Kanroji

Zeno Robinson as Genya

Christopher Corey Smith as Hantengu

Brent Mukai as Gyokko

While the majority of the cast remains the same as the previous seasons, season 3 will mark Zeno Robinson, Christopher Corey Smith, and Brent Mukai as English dub voice actors of the series.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

