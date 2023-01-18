Demon Slayer Season 3: 2023 release, cast, plot and more

Demon Slayer Season 3 is on its way to continue the story of Tanjiro’s journey to save his sister, Nezuko – to help prepare fans for the debut, here is everything we know.
Demon Slayer is an incredibly popular Shounen anime that took the world by storm in 2019. After its 26 episode Season 1 debut, fans and critics alike commended the series’ high-quality animation and strong narrative pacing.
Animation studio Ufotable followed up their initial success with a high-production movie and a second season of the anime. And now, they’re preparing for the third season. The official title for the third season is Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-hen, or Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc in English.
Contents
- Is there a Demon Slayer Season 3 release date?
- Demon Slayer Season 3 cast
- Demon Slayer Season 3 plot
Is there a Demon Slayer Season 3 release date?
Demon Slayer Season 3 will premiere on Crunchyroll in April 2023. We don’t have an exact release date right now, but we’ll update this space once it’s confirmed.
The Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc will also begin with a one-hour special episode, with Season 3 Episode 1 airing early as part of a theatrical screening event. You can find dates for that below:
- Japan: February 3
- Tokyo: February 4 and 5
- Los Angeles: February 18
- United States and Canada: March 3
- Paris: February 25
- Berlin: February 26
- Mexico City: March 4
- Seoul: March 11
- Taipei: March 19
The screenings will include Episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, in addition to the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode.
A big reason why the second season of Demon Slayer took so long was due to the creation of Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, Ufotable’s massive movie production. This time around, there doesn’t appear to be another movie in between seasons.
Demon Slayer Season 3 cast
The majority of the Demon Slayer Season 3 cast is expected to remain the same from Season 2, just as it was for Season 1 and Mugen Train. Here is the main Japanese cast:
- Kamado, Tanjirou (Natsuki Hanae)
- Agatsuma, Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono)
- Inosuke Hashibira (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka)
- Kamado, Nezuko (Akari Kitou)
- Muzan Kibutsuji (Greg Chun)
- Hotaru Haganezuka (Daisuke Namikawa)
- Mitsuri Kanroji (Kana Hanazawa)
- Giyuu Tomioka (Takahiro Sakurai)
The list will be updated as more characters and trailers reveal for Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-hen.
Demon Slayer Season 3 plot
The official synopsis for the manga reads: “Tanjiro journeys to a village of swordsmiths and has to explain how his sword was so badly damaged to Hotaru Haganezuka, the smith who made it. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in.
“The Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, engages the demons, but he’ll need some help from Tanjiro and Genya, another Demon Slayer. It’s bad enough that they have to fight two upper-rank demons, but can they handle a foe who can split itself into four separate bodies and regenerate almost instantly?”
For those who want to get a head start, the advertised arc is the Swordsmith Arc, which occurs in Chapters 100 to 127 in the manga.
