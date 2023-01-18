Demon Slayer Season 3: 2023 release, cast, plot and more

Demon Slayer Season 3 is on its way to continue the story of Tanjiro’s journey to save his sister, Nezuko – to help prepare fans for the debut, here is everything we know.

Demon Slayer is an incredibly popular Shounen anime that took the world by storm in 2019. After its 26 episode Season 1 debut, fans and critics alike commended the series’ high-quality animation and strong narrative pacing.

Animation studio Ufotable followed up their initial success with a high-production movie and a second season of the anime. And now, they’re preparing for the third season. The official title for the third season is Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-hen, or Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc in English.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Ufotable Demon Slayer Season 3 is on its way.

Demon Slayer Season 3 will premiere on Crunchyroll in April 2023. We don’t have an exact release date right now, but we’ll update this space once it’s confirmed.

The Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc will also begin with a one-hour special episode, with Season 3 Episode 1 airing early as part of a theatrical screening event. You can find dates for that below:

Japan: February 3

Tokyo: February 4 and 5

Los Angeles: February 18

United States and Canada: March 3

Paris: February 25

Berlin: February 26

Mexico City: March 4

Seoul: March 11

Taipei: March 19

The screenings will include Episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, in addition to the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode.

A big reason why the second season of Demon Slayer took so long was due to the creation of Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, Ufotable’s massive movie production. This time around, there doesn’t appear to be another movie in between seasons.

Article continues after ad

Demon Slayer Season 3 cast

The majority of the Demon Slayer Season 3 cast is expected to remain the same from Season 2, just as it was for Season 1 and Mugen Train. Here is the main Japanese cast:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Kamado, Tanjirou (Natsuki Hanae)

Agatsuma, Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono)

Inosuke Hashibira (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka)

Kamado, Nezuko (Akari Kitou)

Muzan Kibutsuji (Greg Chun)

Hotaru Haganezuka (Daisuke Namikawa)

Mitsuri Kanroji (Kana Hanazawa)

Giyuu Tomioka (Takahiro Sakurai)

The list will be updated as more characters and trailers reveal for Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-hen.

Demon Slayer Season 3 plot

The official synopsis for the manga reads: “Tanjiro journeys to a village of swordsmiths and has to explain how his sword was so badly damaged to Hotaru Haganezuka, the smith who made it. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in.

“The Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, engages the demons, but he’ll need some help from Tanjiro and Genya, another Demon Slayer. It’s bad enough that they have to fight two upper-rank demons, but can they handle a foe who can split itself into four separate bodies and regenerate almost instantly?”

Article continues after ad

For those who want to get a head start, the advertised arc is the Swordsmith Arc, which occurs in Chapters 100 to 127 in the manga.

That’s all we know right now. In the meantime, check out our other animation hubs below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Super Mario Bros Movie | Invincible Season 2