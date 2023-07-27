Castlevania: Nocturne – Release date, plot, cast, & more

A new Castlevania chapter is coming to Netflix, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming anime.

Very few video game adaptations have taken the world by storm. True, there’s been the recent The Last of Us HBO series. But before that, there was Netflix’s hit anime series, Castlevania.

Based on the gothic video game, the series ran until 2021, where peace was restored in an emotional and beautiful final season, based on the 1989 game Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse. However, as fans may well know, peace doesn’t last forever in the Castelvania world.

Article continues after ad

So, here comes another series, with more vampires, and more Belmonts. Here’s everything we know so far.

Yes, the animated spin-off show is set to drop on Netflix on September 28.

The show was first announced at Netflix’s 2022 Geeked Week, alongside a teaser, more of which you can check out below.

Is There a Trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne?

Yes, an official trailer just dropped as of July 27, 2023. Watch it below:

There has also been a teaser trailer out since 2022, which was released as part of the show’s announcement during Netflix’s Geeked Week. Check it out:

Article continues after ad

Castlevania: Nocturne cast – Who is working on the show?

Not much is know about the voice cast of Nocturne, as it will likely be an entirely new main cast rather than those from the original series. However, that doesn’t mean that they won’t cameo.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

So far, only Sophie Skelton has been announced as playing Julia Belmont in Episode 1, and not much is know about the character. The voice actors of Richter Belmont and Maria Renard, characters that have been confirmed in the upcoming series through teasers, have not been announced yet.

Article continues after ad

As for characters from the original series, we may hear glimpses of Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont, and Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades in flashbacks. Also, if the plot follows the games, Alucard and Dracula could also return in the spinoff, meaning that so will James Callis and Graham McTavish.

As for behind the camera, Kevin Kolde, who served as co-executive producer of the original series, will be showrunner, as Warren Ellis will not be returning to helm the project. Clive Bradley will write. Production of the series will be overseen by Project 51 Productions, alongside Powerhouse Animation.

Article continues after ad

What Do We Know About the Plot of Castlevania: Nocturne?

Castlevania: Nocturne will likely continue to draw inspiration from the popular Nintendo Konami games. Specifically, the games Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The spin-off will be set in 1792 during the French Revolution, and feature Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, who takes on the family business of vampire hunting.

If the show were to follow the games, the series would follow Richter Belmont after he, Alucard, and Maria Renard kill Dracula. However, Richter is then tricked into falling to the darkness and resurrecting the big vampire. And thus Alucard and Maria must help the hero come back to his senses.

Article continues after ad

Castlevania Seasons 1-4 are currently available to watch on Netflix.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 | 10 short anime series | 10 nostalgic anime series | JJK confirms Megumi’s return | Jujutsu Kaisen young Gojo | One Piece Gear 5 importance | One Piece Episode 1071 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece chapter 1089 | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 4 | One Piece live-action trailer breakdown