Not every anime based on popular video game franchises is as good as Castlevania, which ruled over the hearts of audiences from 2017 to 2021. So, when Castlevania: Nocturne was announced during the Netflix Geeked event in 2022, every fan wondered if the new Castlevania show was a sequel to the previous one.

Castlevania is one of the most popular gaming properties, and when its animated adaptation made its way to the screens for the first time, it impressed not only the anime community but the gaming community as well. The first three seasons of the series received huge praise, but unfortunately, the final season’s viewership were polarized due to its pacing.

However, Castlevania still has the spark, all thanks to the attractive visuals, cinematography, character developments, spectacular voice acting, and terror-stricken background sound effects.

Over the years, Castlevania has accumulated a cult fandom, and here’s some information that fans might be curious to know about.

Is Castlevania: Nocturne a sequel to the previous series?

Castlevania: Nocturne may or may not be called a sequel to the first series. That’s because, even though the series takes place in the same universe as the previous Castlevania series, it will come with a different story and an entirely new character/cast. So, it would be fair to call it a spin-off instead of a sequel.

The first Castlevania series was set in Wallachia in the 1470s, while the second entry in its universe will occur in 1792 in France. Three years have passed since the events of Trevor-centred Castlevania, and now, it’s time for another Belmont to rise and save humankind. So, it’s obvious we will not be getting to see any character from the previous series except Alucard, Dracula’s son.

The spin-off series was initially announced with a short teaser, but that doesn’t give us an overview of the story. All we learned was that this time, Richter Belmont would be the one to slay every threat to his own kind. The second was revealed later, introducing us to the second protagonist, Maria Renard. However, when the third trailer surfaced, fans couldn’t control their excitement as it gave a detailed sneak peek at the events of the new Castlevania series.

Castlevania: Nocturne is the adaptation of two video games by Konami, i.e., Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, featuring Vampire Messiah as the main antagonist.

Castlevania: Nocturne will start streaming on Netflix on September 28, 2023. If you are a Castlevania fan, do not miss watching Richter Belmont carrying forward the legacy of his ancestors.

