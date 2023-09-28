Castlevania Nocturne: Who is Julia Belmont?

Sometimes the characters who receive the least screen time in a show leave a never-lasting mark on the hearts of the viewers – and one such character is Julia Belmont from Castlevania: Nocturne.

Castlevania: Nocturne is a spin-off to the original series. The events of the new entry take place three centuries after the events of the previous one. The new series came with even better animation and the fight sequences that are way more impactful.

Even though the series is an animated adaptation of the video games of the popular franchise, the creators showed their creativity and reworked several elements for good. For instance, the Annette we met in the games is way more different from the one we saw in the recently released series.

There are plenty of things from Castlevania: Nocturne that are worth discussing. And this article sheds light on Julia Belmont.

Who is Julia Belmont from Castlevania: Nocturne?

Julia Belmont is Richter’s deceased mother and a vampire hunter who possessed free-hand combating skills and magical abilities running in the Belmont bloodline for ages.

She was seen in the early moments of the series when we learned how desperate she was to send her son to France. In the source material, the character was never mentioned, so it’s safe to assume that the creators crafted this character especially for the new show.

In the series, when she walks through the lane in Boston with her son, the duo is approached by a vampire, who without any delay releases several attacks on Julia. The poor woman uses magic to defend against the attacks, but unfortunately, her skills do not help her fight the strong foe. Hence, the 10-year-old Richter sees his mother dying in the middle of the street.

Why does Orlox kill Julia?

Orlox once loved someone who was a revolutionary, who made him trust the concept of freedom. As Orlox loved him, he wanted to spend his entire life with him, so he turned him into a vampire. However, one day, the man-turned-vampire is killed by Julia Belmont. So, Orlox avenged the death of his loved one by killing Julia.

Orlox also vowed to kill Richter, but he wanted the young boy to grow up first.

Who voices Julia Belmont in Castlevania: Nocturne?

Julia Belmont is voiced by the English actor Sophie Skelton. The 29-year-old actor has appeared in several series and films, but she is mainly recognized for her spectacular performances in the historical drama Outlander, in which she portrayed Brianna Fraser.

