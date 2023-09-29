When does Castlevania: Nocturne take place?

Castlevania: Nocturne has created a buzz among the community after delivering eight visually appealing episodes on Netflix recently – but when does it take place?

Castlevania is one of the biggest names in the gaming industry, so when it first came out as an anime adaptation, it created a wave of excitement among the community. The series departed after delivering the fourth season in 2021.

When, during Netflix Geeked Week, the creators announced that a new series in the same universe was on its way, none of the fans could hold on to their excitement. So, there’s no doubt why Nocturne got such an impressive rating of 9.1 by IMDb within a few hours of its official release.

However, after watching the series, fans might be curiously waiting to learn what was the time when the events of Nocturne took place in the Castlevania Universe. Well, here are the answers to your questions.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 1 timeline explored

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 1 takes place in 1792, that’s 300 years after the events of the first Castlevania series. Nocturne’s storyline takes place in the middle of the French Revolution.

Since the story takes place during the French Revolution, we see Europe being divided into two sides. On one side, we have the Church and the millions of followers, and on the other side, we have the revolutionaries, who are slowly becoming a threat to the church.

The series follows a boy named Richter Belmont, who lives with his mother in Boston, but his mother wants to send him to Russia with his aunt Tera. Initially, he does not agree to go there, but after his mother gets killed by Orlox, a vampire, he has to go to live with his aunt and her daughter, Maria.

The world is terrorized by the devourer of light, Messiah, a vampire who does not kill her prey instantly but enjoys seeing the life slowly draining out of their body. As Richter belongs to a family of reputed vampire hunters, he couldn’t let the vampire invade the human world. So, he decides to take his family legacy forward.

In the start, he does not know about his innate abilities, but as soon as he gets in a tight spot, where he gets surrounded by Messiah’s minions, he realizes his true potential and fights every enemy as his ancestors did.

