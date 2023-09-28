Castlevania Nocturne: Who is Richter Belmont?

Castlevania: Nocturne finally arrived on Netflix with its spectacular first season, and the first eight episodes of the series made us fall in love with Richter Belmont, the protagonist of the new series.

The much-awaited spin-off of Castlevania is set 300 years after the original series, taking us to the brutal days of the French Revolution. Richter Belmont, 10 years after losing his mother to a deadly vampire, lives with his adoptive family.

Richter and his adoptive sister, Maria, spend most of their youthful days hunting the monsters lurking in the shadows. In many ways, Richter is just like his ancestor, Trevor Belmont; however, since the boy is only 19 years old, he is shown more carefree and playful.

Castlevania: Nocturne does a great job with the characters, be it the side characters or the main protagonist, Richter. However, if you wish to learn more about Richter and his journey in Nocturne, we are here to help you.

Who is Richter Belmont in Castlevania: Nocturne?

Richter Belmont is the main protagonist of the series Castlevania: Nocturne. He is the last descendant of the Belmont clan. Well, that’s what he says in the series while fighting every vampire.

Richter Belmont witnessed his mother’s death at the hands of a vampire when he was very young. Since then, he vowed to kill every vampire out there. So, he was basically carrying on the Belmont family tradition.

Richter first appeared in Castlevania: Rondo of Blood video game, where he fought against Count Dracula’s forces. Interestingly, in this story, Annette was Richter’s girlfriend, so now you understand why Nocturne was hinting at the chemistry between these two characters. It’s possible that these two characters will end up together in the series as well.

After Rando of Blood, Richter also appeared in Symphony of the Night, Nocturne of Recollection, and Portrait of Ruin. In the last game, Richter guided another Vampire Slayer to use his whip’s full power. So, he was, in fact, the previous Belmont to ever live in the video games.

In Nocturne, it was teased that Richter is the most powerful Belmont, thanks to the incredible magic he inherited from his ancestor, Sypha. Well, that was confirmed in the Symphony of the Night game as well. However, Richter was far from being a perfect Belmont, as he got manipulated by an evil entity into reviving Dracula. So, he was as naive in the video games as was shown in the Netflix series.

So, get ready to see Richter get even stronger in the upcoming seasons. It’s possible that he’ll get powerful enough to defeat the fearsome Vampire Messiah without any help from other characters.

