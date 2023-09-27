Should you watch Castlevania before watching Nocturne?

Castlevania is a popular video game franchise that has not only ruled the gaming industry but has also dug its name in the animation industry. The original Castlevania series bid us goodbye in 2021, and a new project was announced a year after, titled Castlevania: Nocturne. Now, when the series is about to premiere on Netflix, every fan is curious to know if there is a compulsion to watch the previous Castlevania series before proceeding with Nocturne.

The first Castlevania storyline followed Tepes, a blood-sucking Dracula who went on a rampage following the death of her human wife, Lisa. Well, Nocturne brings a new antagonist in the form of Messiah, who wants nothing more than darkness for humanity. As Trevor Belmont stood against Tepes, we will see another Belmont (Richter) standing against Messiah and her minions.

In the previous show, it was the trio of Trevor, Syphia, and Alucard standing against the Dracula Tepes. The spin-off series will show the alliance between Richter Belmont and the French Vampire hunter Maria Renard standing against the vampires.

When the series was initially announced, every fan believed it to be a direct sequel to the previous Castlevania. However, the trailers for the upcoming show revealed that it will not be a sequel, instead, we can call it a spin-off, as it comes with a new story and new characters.

Should you watch the 2017 Castlevania series before Nocturne?

No, there is no need to watch the previous show as there is no direct link between the stories of the two series.

Yes, the Belmont family will be a part of Castlevania Nocturne as well, and we will see another Belmont fighting the darkness caused by the vampire Messiah. However, the events will take place 300 years after the incidents of the original Castlevania. If you have watched the Castlevania already, you can obviously connect the dots between the two shows. However, it’s certainly not necessary to watch the 2017 series to understand what’s going on in Nocturne.

The recently released main trailer showcased that Richter will flex the popular weapon that’s been passed for generations in his family, i.e., the vampire-slaying whip. Not only that, he is also seen using his magical abilities against the vampires.

The trailer also reveals some well-choreographed fighting sequences that are enough to let us know what to expect from the show. Moreover, the animation style has improved, and that’s what makes every enthusiast restless to watch the first eight episodes of Nocturne.

