Will there be a Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2?

Castlevania: Nocturne just dropped on Netflix, and fans have already started wondering if the series has been renewed for Season 2.

Back in 2017, Castlevania made its name by offering us a thrilling story with fantastic animation. Well, the new series in the same universe comes with an even more mesmerizing animation style that no fan will ever get tired of praising.

Besides that, what makes the new Castlevania intriguing is the fantastic characters and the surprise entry of Alucard, a fan-favorite character from the original series. And by bringing Alurard into the picture, the creators have put the eagle-eyed fans in a dilemma.

Even if Drolta gets killed by Alucard, there are more significant threats that the Belmont has to deal with, especially the strongest of all, Messiah. So, if the few seconds cameo of Alucard means that he will once again help the Belmont clan deal with the vampires as he did before, there are possibilities of a new season.

Is there going to be a Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2?

As of September 2023, there is no official news around Castlevania: Nocturne’s renewal, but fans on social media have already started crying for Season 2.

It’s worth pointing out that Castlevania Season 2 was announced the same day when the first season, with four episodes, was released on Netflix. However, even though the same pattern wasn’t followed this time, it doesn’t mean the series has been cancelled by the streamer.

The production studio of Castlevania: Nocturne is currently working on several projects, including Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and that might be the reason why the new season of the series hasn’t been announced already. We hope to get the good news once the production team gets some time from their other work commitments.

Also, we should keep our hopes high, especially after the cliffhanger ending of the first season of Castlevania: Nocturne. The original series concluded in 2021, giving us a happy ending, and we all know that Richter and Maria’s fight against evil is not over yet, so the series will definitely get a new season. And if the season gets greenlit by the end of 2023, the chances are that we will get new episodes on our screens in 2024.

