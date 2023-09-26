Castlevania: Nocturne Release date, time and episode count

Halloween 2023 is around the corner, and what could be the best time for Netflix to add the popular show Castlevania’s spin-off Castlevania: Nocturne? So, when is the upcoming vampire-themed show getting released on the digital platform?

The previous Castlevania series has always kept the Belmont family in the spotlight, especially Trevor Belmont, our main protagonist. In the spin-off, the focus will still be on the Belmont Clan, but this time, it will be Richter Belmont, the last descendant of the family.

Besides that, the Castlevania series was set up in the Wallachia region of Romania, and in Castlevania: Nocturne, we will be seeing the events taking place in France in the midst of the French Revolution.

Like the previous Castlevania won every viewer’s heart with its old-school animation and horrifying storyline, we expect to get the same experience from the upcoming series.

Castlevania: Nocturne Release date and time

Castlevania: Nocturne will be released on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 9:00am PT on Netflix. Fans in different time zones can follow the below given time schedule for a hassle-free viewing experience:

9:00am PDT

11:00am CDT

12:00pm EDT

5:00pm BST

6:00pm CEST

9:30pm IST

Castlevania: Nocturne episode count

Castlevania: Nocturne will consist of eight episodes, all of which will be released on September 28, 2023 on Netflix. Each episode will have a runtime of 25 minutes, so you will get to watch the new content for around 200 minutes.

While the previous Castlevania series showcased the ruthlessness of Dracula Vlad Tepes, the upcoming one will come with a different threat to humankind in the form of Vampire Messiah. Apart from her, we will get to meet the new characters in an entirely new storyline.

Until now, the new Castlevania series has received three visually appealing trailers that give us a glimpse of the new characters and the plot. The animation style and the character designs can be considered the show stealers. Moreover, this time, we can get an even more spectacular action-packed storyline with lots of emotional depth.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.