Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230: Release date & major spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 spoilers reveal Gojo reaches his limit earlier than Sukuna. Will the strongest sorcerer alive be finally defeated?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the most intense battle ever as the two strongest beings show their might. The battle between the strongest sorcerer and the king of curses is something fans have been anticipating since the beginning of the story.

However, neither Gojo nor Sukuna shows any sign of backing down, as the two seem equally matched. Nonetheless, Gojo’s confidence in defeating Sukuna assures fans that the battle’s outcome has already been decided regardless of what happens. The recent chapter takes a drastic turn when Sukuna delays his domain by a mere 0.01 second.

Although the time difference is barely noticeable, Sukuna’s “Malevolent Shrine” collapses within Gojo’s barrier. Just when fans believe Gojo will launch a final blow, Sukuna summons Mahoraga and turns the tide of the battle. Delve deeper to find out the release date and what will happen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230.

Since the manga will take a break next week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 is expected to release on 31 July 2023 at 12 am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00 am Pacific Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 major spoilers

Viz Media

The chapter begins with Mei Mei explaining Mahoraga’s special ability that could pose a threat to Gojo. Sukuna also gets back on his feet since Mahoraga destroys Gojo’s “Ultimate Void.” However, the worst thing Sukuna did was make Megumi’s soul take the “sure hit” of Gojo’s Domain that could’ve guaranteed the latter’s victory.

Sukuna also sends Mahoraga back to his shadows, earning mockery from Gojo. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 will also reveal that Sukuna tried to make Megumi adapt to Gojo’s void but failed. Megumi’s soul was in the process of adapting. Therefore, if Gojo uses his Domain Expansion again, Sukuna will be forced to summon Mahoraga for the second time.

Sukuna makes fun of Gojo since the latter is unable to create another domain. The very next moment, Gojo gets a nosebleed, but this time, it looks much more serious than before. While Gojo is at his limit, Sukuna appears to have the upper hand in the battle. Gojo’s excessive use of Reversed Cursed Technique and Domain Expansion has somehow damaged his brain.

The strongest sorcerer alive actually gets on his knees while the King of Curses bids him farewell. Just when things take a turn for the worse, Gojo miraculously pulls through. Sukuna again creates a domain that gets destroyed immediately. Sukuna starts to bleed from his eyes since the 10 seconds he spent getting hit by Ultimate Void damaged his brain.

Gojo laughs at Sukuna even though he is in the same predicament. He says he’s going to look cool since his students are watching. The chapter ends with Gojo landing a heavy punch on Sukuna. There’s no announcement of a break after this chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

