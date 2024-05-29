Two Blue Vortex is giving Boruto his coolest jutsu yet

Boruto has received an amazing power-up in Two Blue Vortex, as the official website of Naruto confirms he’s gotten his coolest jutsu yet in a new version of Rasengan in the sequel manga.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex, the titular protagonist returns to Konoha after three years of hiding. His arrival makes it obvious from the get-go that he isn’t the same boy who left. In these three years, he’s gotten more taciturn and not to mention, stronger.

Boruto doesn’t take long to demonstrate just how powerful he’s gotten during the timeskip. In Chapter 2 of Two Blue Vortex, he has a rematch against Code and it’s during this match that Boruto uses his most dangerous jutsu: Rasengan Uzuhiko.

Rasengan Uzuhiko adds a special twist to Naruto’s most beloved jutsu: Rasengan. However, unlike Rasengan, this new jutsu doesn’t just use the user’s chakra but also uses the planet’s rotation. Once cast, the target suffers from loss of balance until they die.

The horrifying effects of this justu are shown when Boruto uses it against Code in Chapter 3. Before casting Rasengan Uzuhiko, he warns Code multiple times that he’ll lose his life unless he reveals the location of the real body of the Ten-tails, indicating that the effects of this jutsu are lethal.

While Code’s condition after being hit with the Rasengan Uzuhiko is proof enough of its dangerousness, its new description in the official website of Naruto makes it even cooler. The newly added blurb says, “A new form of Rasengan that utilizes not only one’s own chakra, but also the planet’s rotation and orbit, plus the corresponding centrifugal and other forces.”

Shueisha

With this jutsu, Boruto also causes the usual destruction from a normal Rasengan, which is dangerous enough, on top of ruining the target’s sense of balance forever.

“Due to the unceasing nature of planetary movement, the effects of Uzuhiko do not fade, resulting in not just physical harm but untold psychological damage,” the description continues.

When describing this jutsu to Code, Boruto says Uzuhiko uses the “planet’s chakra”. However, it’s not to be confused with “nature’s chakra” that senjutsu user’s like Naruto, Jiraiya, and Mitsuki use for their Sage Modes.

Rasengan Uzuhiko sounds simple on paper but it is actually a lethal jutsu. The way Boruto warns Code, it’s obvious that once hit with it, the target dies soon and suffers from spinning vision until their life runs out. This also causes irreparable psychological damage till death.

One of the central parts of Boruto’s character is that he represents both Naruto and Sasuke. In Part 1, he’s more like Naruto with his loud, abrasive, and idealistic personality, while in Part 2, he resembles Sasuke more as a sullen, over-serious, and taciturn person.

He’s also inherited Naruto’s optimism and selflessness as well as Sasuke’s determination to get things done, even if he has to stay in the shadows for that.

Rasengan Uzuhiko is an extension of the duality inside Boruto. It carries the name and basic nature of Naruto’s Rasengan, while also causing vision impairment and psychological damage like the Uchiha clan’s Tsukuyomi.

With such a powerful jutsu in his arsenal, Boruto will surely use it in the future. The occasion may come sooner than later as Himawari is also facing an enemy after her life. This means Jura might just be the next target for Boruto’s Rasengan Uzuhiko.

For a deeper look into the ninja world, check out our guide on Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 and our guide on Boruto episodes. You can also find out how Kurama comes back and if Inojin dies in the manga.