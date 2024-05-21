Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Does Inojin die in the manga?

Boruto Two Blue Vortex might only have 10 chapters but a major character, Inojin Yamanaka, may have already been killed. There’s some ambiguity about the deathblow, though, making readers wonder if they really died in the manga.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is the sequel to 2016’s Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations and follows the lives of the titular protagonist Boruto after he’s written out of people’s memories. It’s a direct continuation of, and picks up three years after, the events of the first part.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10, many shocking incidents happen. As Kurama comes back from the dead, going back on the series’ best moment, and explains his connection to Himawari, Sarada gets her moment to shine as she gets into a Chidori face-off against Hidari.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, the new Team 10 tries to protect Himawari from Jura, leading to the heartbreaking possibility of Inojin dying. But does Inojin really die in the manga or is there any possibility of him surviving? Let’s find out.

Article continues after ad

Does Inojin die in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10?

Shueisha

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10, Inojin receives a fatal blow from Jura. However, whether he is really dead hasn’t been confirmed in the manga yet.

In the chapter, Jura is hellbent on eating Himawari to get the Bijuu chakra he senses inside her. As Inojin tries to protect Himawari from the God Tree incarnate, he is pierced through by a branch of the tree Jura summons.

Article continues after ad

It’s a grotesque scene where the artistic ninja is caught in the sharp branch and is bleeding. By the nature of the attack he receives, it’s clear that his vital organs have been wounded, leaving a very slim chance of him actually surviving this.

The chapter doesn’t show whether Inojin really dies as it ends before he loses consciousness. But given how early it is in the manga and how important a character Inojin is, there’s a huge possibility that he’ll survive his injuries.

Article continues after ad

Will Inojin survive in Boruto Two Blue Vortex?

Shueisha

Though there is no certainty, Inojin may survive Jura’s attack and live in Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

Article continues after ad

In the world of Naruto and Boruto, ninjas are known to survive life-threatening wounds all the time. Given the manga’s history, Inojin may live, especially since there are plenty of medical ninjas, including his own mother Ino, to heal him.

By the end of Chapter 10, Jura’s fatal attack on Inojin has enraged Himawari enough for her to unleash the power of Kurama, entering into a mode that looks like an amalgamation of Naruto’s Kyuubi Mode and Baryon Mode. It’s an indication enough that the upcoming Chapter 11 will feature a thrilling fight between Himawari and Jura.

The youngest Uzumaki’s Kurama powers are undoubtedly very strong, especially since she also wields a pair of very powerful Byakugan. So, the fight may not go so well for Jura. However, even if he manages to overpower Himawari, who’s yet to master her powers, more reinforcements are coming in forms of Kawaki and Boruto.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, no matter how Himawari and Jura’s fight goes, the group will soon be rescued, meaning Inojin will soon be seen to by the medical ninjas and may live to see another day.

For more on Boruto, check out our guides on Boruto episodes, Naruto episodes, and Naruto filler. You can also found out what happened to Naruto or if Shikamaru is the new Hokage.