Boruto theory suggests Himawari is finally getting a key to her memories

A new Boruto theory suggests that Himawari may finally get her true memories back after losing them to Eida’s Omnipotence.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex starts on a bleak note where everyone’s memories have been replaced with a fake reality. The one behind this is Kawaki, who forced Eida to use her Omnipotence to alter people’s memories.

Now, everyone knows him to be Naruto and Hinata’s son, and Boruto was their killer. Even Himawari has forgotten her real brother and what happened three years ago. But this may change soon as she finally has an ally who could be the key to her memories.

This Boruto theory suggests that now that Kurama has reincarnated inside Himawari, he’ll tell her the truth. The nine-tailed fox has known the Uzumaki siblings since their births and unlike everyone else, he might not be affected by Omnipotence as he is a tailed beast.

As such, he might’ve retained the actual memories of Boruto. Even if he doesn’t know who is behind this, since he’s either been inside Himawari for all these years or hasn’t even existed during that period, he can still let her know Boruto’s true identity. It’s possible that it’ll be the key to her memories.

If Himawari remembers her true brother, she may also realize that Boruto hasn’t killed their parents. It’ll also make her doubt Kawaki who has been posing as her brother but has been cold to her for three years. This would make her a potential ally for Sarada and Sumire as the girls know about Boruto too.

One Reddit user expressed their hope about Omnipotence not affecting Kurama and wrote, “If this is true, we can expect him to make shocking and truthful revelations to Himawari about Kawaki.”

Another commented, “Honestly I have the same hope for Kurama, only time will tell though if it happens. Really I hope Kurama plays a part in decrypting Omnipotence for Himawari, hard to say if he is affected or not, and I think that’s on purpose by Kishimoto.”

A third joined, “At one point, people want to believe that this Kurama isn’t affected as he didn’t exist/hasn’t been born at the time Omnipotence took place after sacrificing his life. On the other hand, some people believe that this Kurama had been partially and independently born in Hima the moment Daemon noticed there was something special inside of her.”

Whether Kurama has actually been affected by Omnipotence is still a mystery. It hasn’t been long since he’d made his reappearance in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, so there is a lot of uncover in the future. Maybe the upcoming Chapter 11 might answer some of these questions.

To learn more about the ninja world, check out our guides on Boruto episodes, Naruto episodes, and Naruto filler as well as our take on how Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 ruins the series' best moment.