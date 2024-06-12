Boruto Two Blue Vortex finally explains Kawaki’s craziest techniques

As an Otsutsuki vessel, Kawaki has some powerful and mysterious jutsus in his arsenal, and his craziest techniques are finally explained in Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex starts three years after the events of its prequel. So, all the characters have grown stronger than before, yet two characters who get the most attention are Boruto and Kawaki. As the protagonist and deuteragonist respectively, they’ve changed the most.

While Kawaki has already demonstrated his skills in the manga, their maneuvers have remained a mystery for the longest time. But the official Boruto database finally explains how Kawaki’s strongest techniques, Sukunahinoka and Daikokuten, work.

Article continues after ad

These two techniques are known as Shinjutsu i.e., Otsutsuki clan’s jutsus. Being the vessel of Isshiki Otsutsuki, Kawaki is currently the only one in the manga who can use these techniques. These are also more powerful than most ninjutsu.

According to the database, Sukunahinoka is a doujutsu that enables Kawaki to shrink himself or anything in his field of vision. The effect is instantaneous, and can revert the target back to its original size at the same speed. So, it’s quite an effective technique to wield in battles.

Article continues after ad

Shueisha

But despite its usefulness, it has some limitations. Kawaki cannot use this jutsu on anything that isn’t in his immediate vision. On top of that, Sukunahinoka cannot be used on any living being other than the user.

Article continues after ad

Daikokuten, on the other hand, is a jutsu that fans already have an idea about. This jutsu also plays a crucial role in the plot of Boruto Two Blue Vortex. The technique allows Kawaki access to a pocket dimension where time doesn’t flow. He can store anything he wants in that dimension and retrieve it at will.

Kawaki uses this technique to keep Naruto and Hinata unconscious and hidden from the world. He does this to protect them and keep them from interfering with his goal of killing Boruto. People are unaware of this because almost nobody knows about Daikokuten’s ability.

Article continues after ad

These two powerful techniques prove Kawaki’s potential strength. After the timeskip, he’s shown to be clearly weaker than Boruto. But armed with Sukunahinoka and Daikokuten, he’ll undoubtedly be a fearsome threat in the future.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know more about the ninja world, check out our guides on Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 and Boruto episodes. You might also like to know how Kurama comes back and if Inojin dies in the manga.