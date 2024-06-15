Boruto Two Blue Vortex is dividing everyone with Himawari’s new technique

A Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 sneak peek revealed Himawari using her new technique, but not all fans are convinced by this development.

The upcoming Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter continues Himawari’s fight against Jura from Chapter 10. After seeing Inojin seemingly die, she transformed into her first Bijuu form, finally unleashing her powers after Kurama’s comeback.

Chapter 11 shows her attacking the Shinju with a tailed beast bomb. It’s no secret that the tailed beast bomb is one of the strongest jutsus out there, and only tailed beasts and their jinchuriki can use it. However, it takes a human a lot of training to master this technique.

This one fact has the fandom divided. Given that Himawari didn’t know she had Bijuu powers in the first place until Kurama appeared before her in Chapter 9, she wouldn’t know how to do such a complex jutsu.

Besides, it took Naruto going on a rampage before he could manage such a feat. So, Himawari using her strongest technique perfectly without any proper training doesn’t sit right with some fans.

One such fan commented on X/Twitter, “Oh wow, a kid with no experience over Kurama can now do stuff that Naruto needed to learn, such good writing,” while another added, “This is not the issue lol. How did Kurama get this strong?”

A third joined, comparing this to another similar incident in Dragon Ball Super, “Haha no, this is the WORST writing I’ve ever read. This is like giving Goten mastered ultra instinct and he just surpasses Goku just because.”

However, some are pointing out that there’s a perfectly reasonable logic behind Himawari being able to use tailed beast bomb without training. For once, unlike with Naruto, Kurama is actually cooperating with the youngest Uzumaki and providing her his chakra intentionally.

The bond Naruto formed with Kurama eases the path for his daughter. What’s more, the nine-tailed fox earlier said that he and Himawari share the same body and soul. Meaning, she’s not just a jinchuriki like her father, rather she’s the nine-tailed beast herself.

As one user tweeted, “Kurama is literally working with her instead of gatekeeping his chakra and trying to take over and destroy humanity. Comparing Hima and Naruto as if they’re not from polar opposite situations.”

Another user had a snarky comment to go with it, “Boruto manga might need a narrator cause these haters are too dumb to realize Kurama is helping her through the hair.”

A third commented on Reddit, “Do people actually want a rehash of Naruto and Kurama’s dynamic, down to their original lack of cooperation? I much prefer it the way it is, it makes sense narratively and it skips an unnecessary process which we’ve already seen.”

The sneak peek just revealed the tip of the iceberg. What actually happens and how the manga goes about it will only be seen when the chapter releases on June 20.

