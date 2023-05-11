Bleach TYBW: Things you need to know before watching Part 2

The highly anticipated Bleach TYBW Part 2 is less than two months away, and it’s creating quite the buzz following the success of the first part. However, fans still need to know much more before watching the upcoming season.

After a decade long-gap, Bleach anime returned with its final “Thousand Year Blood War Arc.” As part of the Big Three, Bleach’s fan base didn’t diminish even after the anime was cancelled for so long. Now that it’s back after so long, it has attracted even more fans with its unique art style and intriguing characters.

In the first 13 episodes, the story has taken an entirely different turn. Whether it is the Quincy army or Ichigo’s Quincy bloodline, the final arc contains several shocking moments that keep fans hooked.

The first part ends with Ichigo obtaining his true Zanpakuto. In fact, the real fight is about to begin from that point on. Although Yhwach and his Sternritters have completely destroyed the Seireitei, they are nowhere near accomplishing their goal. Here’s what you need to know before watching Bleach TYBW Part 2.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 will have anime-original fights to make up for the lack of manga content

Bleach TYBW takes place between chapters 480 and 686 of the manga. The first part’s manga adaptation covered up to chapter 542, a total of 62 chapters. This is roughly one-third of the final arc.

This means, the studio is left with approximately 144 manga chapters to translate into the next three parts or approximately 48 chapters per part on average. Bleach TYBW will be adapted into 52 episodes divided into four parts.

The quantity of content available for adaptation appears to be very limited in comparison to the number of chapters adapted from season 1. Therefore, Bleach’s creator Tite Kubo has revealed that the anime would feature some previously unseen bouts.

He had created them and has been collaborating with the studio to bring them to life. These battles will compensate for the upcoming part’s lack of manga content while also putting to use the many new characters introduced by the Sternritter.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 will focus on Uryu Ishida and his true motives

Despite being a major supporting character, Uryu was surprisingly sidelined in the first part. He barely made any appearance and didn’t do much at all. The final episode ends with Uryu joining Yhwach’s army.

However, nothing about his betrayal was unexpected since the first part had already mentioned the truth behind his mother’s death. Uryu was looking into some research materials and learned the truth.

Therefore, anime fans can rest assured that Uryu isn’t going to turn evil out of the blue. Among all of Ichigo’s friends, he is the only one strong enough to fight side-by-side with him. Therefore, he has a major role to play in the upcoming season.

The Soul Reapers will avenge their humiliating defeat

The first Quincy invasion resulted in countless casualties and the loss of several Bankai. This embarrassing defeat was only made worse when their Head Captain Genryusai Yamamoto died after being tricked by Yhwach.

Therefore, the Soul Reapers pledged to stop Yhwach and have their revenge. Before the second invasion, they begin to train endlessly and improve their skills. With the help of Urahara, the Captains even gain their Bankai back.

Though their revenge is short-lived, they manage to defeat the Sternritters who created the most havoc. Sadly, Yhwach was a different entity that no one could even put a scratch on.

There won’t be as many deaths as in the first part

Bleach TYBW was extremely intense, killing off one character after another. Tite Kubo went all out in the final arc and started it off with lots of deaths. Perhaps he did it to make Yhwach’s army look more intimidating.

Another possibility is that he wanted to reduce the number of characters since he had so much to cover in the limited chapters of the final arc. Although the series has some characters lined up to meet their ultimate demise, it won’t be as many as the first part.

