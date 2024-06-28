Bleach TYBW Part 3 confirms new announcement in July

The wait is almost over, as a special announcement about Bleach TYBW Part 3 is set to arrive in July.

Bleach’s final arc is being adapted into four parts, each with 13 episodes, based on the manga and some scenes from the light novel. Bleach TYBW Part 2 debuted in July 2023 and announced a sequel after its finale in September 2023.

However, the franchise has not shared any news since, which has left many fans impatient. But the latest update has promised new information on Bleach TYBW Part 3 at Anime Expo 2024, scheduled for July 6.

Anime Expo is an American anime convention held in Los Angeles, California, that features many events and activities, including new anime announcements.

It’s safe to say fans are excited about the upcoming news, with one sharing, “With the section of the best fights of all Bleach starting next Wednesday on TV Tokyo and this possible showing of a new PV teaser of TYBW Part 3, the first week of July will be stacked with fantastic stuff! This Fall or Early 2025? We’re ready, waiting for it.”

“Trailer, key visual, and release date are pretty much guaranteed! It’s so close, but I can’t wait! I wish it was this weekend,” said another

A third added, “Well folks, next week is what we’ve all been waiting for, the Cour 3 sneak peak. Also, thank you so much for giving me this info on my birthday! This is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!”

