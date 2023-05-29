Bleach TYBW Part 2: Release date & new trailer

The trailer, release date and key visual of the highly anticipated Bleach TYBW Part 2 have been shared online. Bleach’s fans are in for a lot of surprising moments in the upcoming season.

After a decade long-gap, Bleach anime returned with its final “Thousand Year Blood War Arc.” As part of the Big Three, Bleach’s fan base didn’t diminish even after the anime was on hiatus for so long.

Now that it’s back after so long, it has attracted even more fans with its unique animation and intriguing new characters. The first part ends with Ichigo’s true powers being revealed before he obtains his dual Zanpakuto.

Article continues after ad

In fact, the real fight will begin in Bleach TBYW Part 2. Although Yhwach and his Sternritters have completely destroyed the Seireitei, they are nowhere near accomplishing their goal. Here’s a look at the trailer and release date of Bleach TYBW Part 2.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 trailer

The trailer features all the Sternritters as well as Uryu Ishida’s alliance with Yhwach. Furthermore, both the Soul Reapers and the Quincies are ready for their second clash. According to the official website, “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation” will primarily focus on Ichigo’s fight against Ishida’s rebellion as a part of the Quincies.

Article continues after ad

Bleach TYBW Part 2 release date

Blach TYBW Part 2 will be released on July 8, 2023, as the trailer mentions. According to the tweet, the episode will be broadcasted on TV Tokyo.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The new season will then be globally released on July 9, 2023. The official release date of the English dub has yet to be announced.

Click here to visit the official website of Bleach for more information. You can also check out our article on Bleach TYBW: Things You Need to Know Before Watching Part 2 here.