Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 10: Release date and time

Part 2 of Bleach TYBW is leaving no stone unturned to make this series the best one in the Shonen category to date, and the hair-raising previous episode has escalated our hopes for Episode 10 of the series – so, here’s its release date and time.

In the last episode, we saw one of the most loved characters making a comeback after a decade. Besides that, the action-packed episode gave us a bigger picture of Giselle’s abilities.

She seems quite an invincible character, as she can turn anyone into a zombie using her own blood. In fact, since she arrived in Seireitei, she has been crafting a walking-dead army. It will be worth waiting to see Ichigo confronting her once again.

On the other side, Ichigo and the other Soul Reapers are determined to save the Soul King Palace from Yhwach. So, let’s wait and see when the second part of Bleach TYBW will be concluded.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 10 will be released on September 16, 2023, at 7:00am PT on Disney Plus and Hulu. We have given the time schedule below that will allow you to learn the exact time the episode will be made available to stream in your region.

7:00am PDT

8:00am Mountain Standard Time

9:00am CST

10:00am EST

4:00pm Central European Timing

7:30pm Indian Timing

12:00am Australian Timing (September 17)

Ichigo becomes determined to bring Ishida back to Soul Reapers in the previous episode

Ichigo and Ishida have always fought together against the Quincies, but by the end of Bleach TYBW Cour 1, Ishida betrayed his friend and decided to be a part of Yhwach’s army. So, in the previous episode of Bleach TYBW Cour 2, we see Ichigo getting disappointed seeing Ishida standing with Yhwach, so he decides to confront Ishida one-on-one and ask him why he went to the Quincies.

He also says that if he feels Ishida’s reasoning does not make sense, he will bring him back by hook or crook. When one of the other Soul Reapers asks Ichigo what he will do if Ishida’s reasoning is convincing enough, he says that he will still bring him back by beating him up. Well, we all know how close Ishida and Ichigo were, so it’s not at all shocking to see the latter’s reaction after seeing his closest friend standing with his biggest rival.

So, that’s everything about Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 10. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

