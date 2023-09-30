Bleach TYBW Part 3: Everything we know

The Bleach franchise has been running for quite a while, and clearly isn’t stopping

Bleach TYBW Part 2 was one of the most banger anime series of the summer slate of 2023. Now that the show has wrapped up with the one-hour special episode on September 30, 2023, here’s a piece of good news for every Bleach fan waiting for Part 3, which is titled The Conflict.

A lot has happened in the Bleach universe since the very beginning, and even though we are slowly reaching the climax of the series, we can expect to get to see more drama.

The finale episode of part 2 came with several great fighting sequences, one of them being Senjumaru’s Bankai reveal, which, in fact, was an anime original event.

So, as fans are already hyped up for Bleach TYBW Part 3, let us find out if there’s any news regarding the upcoming part’s release.

Bleach TYBW Part 3 gets a release window

Bleach TYBW Part 3 will be released sometime in 2024. However, the creators are still tight-lipped regarding the exact release date.

The first cour of TYBW ended in December 2022, and the second part premiered in July 2023. So, there was a gap of 7 months between the two parts. If the upcoming cour follows the same trend, we can expect it to arrive sometime around March or April 2024.

Is there a trailer for Bleach TYBW Part 3?

Bleach TYBW Part 2 concluded with its finale episode recently, and on the same day, we received the first preview trailer for Part 3.

The 1-minute trailer hinted at the more significant events that will happen in the next part. The struggle of the Soul Society against Yhwach will continue, and the preview trailer reveals the same.

The trailer already showcases impeccable animation, but fans are still wishing to get better animation in every episode of part 3 when compared to the previous parts.

Along with the preview trailer, we have also got to see a new key visual featuring Uryu Ishida, who flaunts a black-and-white palette on a blueish background. We can’t really wait longer for the character to shine in the upcoming part.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.