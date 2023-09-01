Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 9 gets delayed; new release date explained

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 9 was expected to be released this weekend, but sadly, fans have to wait longer for the new episode. Fortunately, this isn’t an indefinite hiatus, as we do have a new release date for the delayed episode.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 became one of the most talked about ongoing series after it came up with the most mesmerizing meteor scene while also revealing Kenpachi’s Shikai.

After that, we also got to see Ichigo revealing his ability Getsuga Jujisho for the very first time. So, seeing the anticipation for the upcoming episode amongst the community, we are not shocked.

Now, without any further ado, let’s find out when the upcoming episode of the anime series will be released globally following the unfortunate hiatus.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 9 will bring thrills to the table on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Even though we will not be able to watch the continuation of the ongoing battle this week, we can’t say that Bleach will leave its fanbase out of content. Instead of episode 9, the series will come with a recap episode on September 2, 2023. So, if you haven’t watched the previous episodes of Bleach TYBW Part 2, here’s your chance.

At the moment, nothing has been revealed regarding the unexpected delay of the anime episode, but the possibility states that the production team might need additional time to bring another top-tier episode, and that’s why they have decided to broadcast the recap episode mid-way.

The other possibility also states that witnessing the popularity of the anime’s second part, the creators intended to come up with an episode that’ll bring 1-8 episodes altogether to give fans an opportunity to rewatch the previous episodes of the ongoing part.

Bleach becomes the top-rated anime series on IMDb

IMDb

For the time being, IMDb has ranked Bleach with 9.1 stars, making it the top-rated anime series on the platform. So, it’s evident that the series is getting the attention and respect it deserves. We all remember Bleach in the old animation style, but its transformation in the Thousand Year Blood War is quite impressive. That’s also one of the reasons why many fans in the community have started getting attracted to the series.

Well, if you are someone who missed the starting episodes of Bleach TYBW can watch those on Hulu or Disney Plus.

