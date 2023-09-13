Bleach TYBW Part 2: How many episodes are remaining?

Bleach TYBW, the final arc of the Shonen anime series, is currently ongoing, and we are getting some spectacular episodes in its Part 2/Cour 2. Well, as the Summer anime season is about to end, Bleach TYBW Cour 2 is also heading towards its conclusion, making fans wonder how many episodes are remaining.

Bleach revolves around Ichigo, who gets the responsibility of protecting humanity from evil spirits and guiding the clueless spirits toward the afterlife after getting the powers of a soul reaper.

The Shonen manga started its serialization in 2001, and it successfully ran for 15 years, ending in 2016. The masterpiece also received anime, video games, and other media adaptations over time, adding to the popularity of the franchise.

The last season, i.e. TYBW, premiered with its first cour in late 2022, while the second cour arrived in mid-2023. Even if the second cour of Bleach’s final season is near its climax, we know that the series will be with us a little longer as it will run for four cours. So, we won’t have to bid goodbye to our favorite series until 2024.

How many episodes are remaining in Bleach: TYBW Part 2?

Bleach TYBW Part 2 was listed for 13 episodes, and until now, it has blessed us with nine thrilling episodes, so we are left with four more episodes. Hence, Part 2 (The Separation) of Bleach TYBW will come up with its final episode on September 30, 2023.

Following Cour 1’s pattern, the final episode of Part 2 will be released with the penultimate episode on the aforementioned date, making it an hour-long special episode. Here’s the entire schedule of the upcoming episodes:

Episode 10: September 16

Episode 11: September 23

Episode 12+13: September 30

The first cour of Bleach TYBW delivered such a breath-taking conclusion that it broke the Internet and became the most talked about anime episode on social media. Well, Part 2 seems to be a step ahead of the previous one, as whenever a new episode of it is released, it starts trending on Twitter. So, it would be safe to say that history will surely repeat itself, and the ending episodes of the ongoing cour will get the praise they deserve.

