Why isn’t there Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 14 this week?

Bleach TYBW Part 2 is the second season of the final arc – here’s why there’s no Episode 14 this week.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated series of Summer 2023. The series has been a visual feast, with stellar animation in every episode. Bleach is one of the Shonen Big Three, but the anime was cancelled even before the final arc aired.

The series returned in 2022 and has been a delight to Shonen fans ever since. It also contains a profusion of anime-only content while also being true to the original source. The series begins with Quincy King Yhwach trying another attack on the Soul Society despite the fact that they barely survived the earlier invasion.

Many of the surviving Soul Reaper captains prepare to fight without their Bankai, the ultimate weapon used by the most ferocious warriors. Delve deeper to find out why there isn’t a Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 14 this week.

Why Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 14 isn’t on any streaming platform

Bleach TYBW streams every Saturday on several streaming platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. However, there won’t be any Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 14 since the series only has 13 episodes. The final arc is divided into four parts, with each part airing every year.

Therefore, the Thousand Year Blood War arc will be adapted into 52 episodes, with a few anime-only scenes. The series premiered the hour-long finale last week, airing both episodes 12 and 13 together. Although there won’t be any Episode 14, Bleach TYBW Part 3 has already been confirmed.

The finale deviates from the manga as it does justice to Squad Zero’s reputation as the strongest. The entire finale might be said to be centered on establishing Zero Squad’s enormous strength and how it surpassed the Gotei 13’s collective power. However, the series has more exciting moments in store for the next season.

The series is scheduled for 2024, and it’s titled Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict. The announcement was made with a new trailer exploring the nature of Yhwach’s Almighty and shedding light on this godly ability. It also includes intriguing visuals of Mimihagi-sama, a major character in the original tale.

