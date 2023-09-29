Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 12 finale: Release date & time

Are you ready to witness the banger finale episode of Bleach TYBW Part 2? If yes, then be with us as we divulge the release date and time for Episode 12.

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW Part 2 majorly focussed on Yhwach and Ichibe as they work on their sinister plans to take over the Soul King Palace to take down the Soul King. However, they get encountered by the members of the Zero division.

Bleach made a comeback with TYBW after a decade, but this time with crisp animation and a steady pace. That’s why the final arc has not only amazed the old fans but also drew new fans’ toward the series, making TYBW the best Bleach anime adaptation so far.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The previous episode has already laid the groundwork for the conclusion of TYBW Part 2, so let’s see how the one-hour-long final episode shapes up.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 12: Release date and time

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 12 will be released on Saturday, September 30, on Disney+ and Hulu for global fans. Here, you can find the release timings to track the episode in your time zone:

7:30am PDT

9:30am CDT

3:30pm British Time

4:30pm Central European Time

9:00pm IST

10:30pm Philippine Time

What to expect from Bleach TYBW Part 2 finale episode

Bleach TYBW Part 2 will focus on the battle every fan is excited about. Yes, we are talking about the fight between Yhwach, his troop, and the Royal King Palace’s protectors. As per the official synopsis of the upcoming episode, we will see Yhwach trying to flee from the Soul King Palace as the members of Squad Zero keep an eye on him. However, he will not be able to escape as the members of Division Zero appear in front of him. So, Yhwach will not have an easy time escaping his enemies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Be sure to watch the final episode of Bleach TYBW Part 2 if you want to watch the biggest battle of the series.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.