Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 11 is nearly here – so here’s everything you need to about when it’ll hit screens worldwide, including its exact release date and time.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War is the final arc/season of the popular anime series. During the announcement of the latest season, it was declared that it would run for four cours, each one containing 13 episodes. The first cour came out in October 2022 and ran until December 2022.

Article continues after ad

The 13-episode cour 2 was released globally in July 2023, and it will bid us goodbye in the last week of September 2023 after giving us the finale episode. At the time of writing this piece, we don’t know when the third cour of TYBW will be released, but if it follows the gap between the first two cours, we can expect the next cour to be released sometime in mid-2024.

Article continues after ad

Besides that, the ongoing cour is getting more intense with each episode, so fans are looking forward to watching the events of Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 13.

Article continues after ad

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 11: Release date and time

Bleach TYBW Part 2 will be released on Saturday, September 23, 2023, on Disney Plus and Hulu after getting officially released in Japan. Here, you will get the time schedule that will let you know when the episode will air in your time zone.

7:30am PDT

8:30am Mountain Time

9:30am CDT

10:30am Eastern Time

3:30pm British Time

4:30pm European Time

9:00pm Indian time

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 10: Recap

At the beginning of the previous episode, we saw a zombified Toshiro Hitsugaya, who, without any delay, attacks Kenpachi’s lieutenants and injures them badly. Mayuri tries to confront Toshiro, but all his efforts are wasted as the zombie captures Mayuri in ice. However, the light-emitting captain, Mayuri, remained unaffected.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Giselle proudly talks about how she can turn anyone into a zombie. On the other hand, Hitsugaya easily defeats Charlotte Chuhlhourne when he tries to confront and beat him. Mayuri steps in between and drugs Hitsugya, keeping him in a temporal loop. Besides that, Hitsugya’s body also starts reacting due to the drug. On the other hand, Byakuya defeats the Sernritters using his bankai.

You can check out our other anime coverage here. You can also sign up for Disney Plus here and Hulu here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.