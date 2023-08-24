Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 8 – Release date, time, & spoiler speculation

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 8 will air soon globally, and in this post we have divulged its release date, time details, and what can be expected from the awaited episode.

The last episode was said to be the best Bleach episode to date, as it allowed us to witness one of the most fierce battles in the history of the anime.

Moreover, the episode also came with the most beautifully visualized meteor scene, due to which the community couldn’t resist going bonkers. That one scene became so viral that Bleach TYBW trended on Twitter for quite some time after the episode’s release.

Well, it’s obvious after the terrifying events of the previous episode that fans must be eagerly waiting to see what the next episode comes with.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 8 will be released on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00pm JST. After its official release in Japan, the anticipated episode will appear on the screens of every International fan. However, the release timings may vary according to the different timings of the worldwide regions:

7:30am PDT

8:30am Mountain Timing

9:30am CDT

10:30am Eastern Timing

3:30pm British Timing

4:30pm European Timing

9:00pm Indian Timing

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 8 Spoilers Speculation: What to Expect?

Kenpachi has defeated the deadly visionary Gremmy. Now, in the upcoming episode titled ‘The Headless Star,’ the powerful Shinigami Kenpachi will have to deal with the Quincy girls. After defeating Gremmy, Kenpachi isn’t ready for an instant fight, so he will be seen astounded for some time as Candace, one of the enemies, attacks him.

On the other side, Rukia and Byakuya will learn that the spiritual pressure of Kenpachi has changed, and the duo also senses another spiritual presence nearby. Moreover, the episode will also see Yhwach in action.

The preview images for the upcoming episode have also surfaced online, and you can find those below to get hints of the upcoming events:

