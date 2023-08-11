Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 6: Release date and spoiler speculation

Bleach TYBW is getting more intense with each episode, and now, as Part 2 of the series is heading toward Episode 6, here’s what you need to know about its release schedule, spoilers, and other details we have.

The fifth episode of Bleach TYBW followed the events of its previous episode that allowed us to see Mask De Masculine overpowering Rojuro Otoribashi and Kensei Muguruma. However, he couldn’t stand against Renji when he unleashed his potent Bankai and attacked him.

Article continues after ad

As the anime series continues creating more hype, let’s find out when we will be able to watch the upcoming episode and what we can expect from it.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 6 will get released at 7:30am PDT on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Disney Plus and Hulu will simulcast it for the worldwide fandom, and here is the time schedule you should follow to catch up with the episode in your region:

7:30am PDT

9:30am CDT

10:30am EST

3:30pm BST

4:30pm European Time

8:00pm IST

10:30pm Philippine Time

12:30am Australian Time (August 12)

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 6 spoilers: What to expect

In the upcoming episode of Bleach TYBW Part 2, viewers can expect to witness the anime adaptation of chapters 566 to 570 of the source material. Rukia Kuchiki will be in the limelight as she will be seen taking steps against Nodt. As she trained in the Royal Palace, she might be coming up with his true potential as a soul reaper. Apart from that, we will also see the Vollstandig of Rukia, making the experience even more thrilling.

Article continues after ad

Showcasing a horrifying confrontation between Nodt and Rukia, the forthcoming episode can be expected to be one of the best episodes of the Bleach franchise. Furthermore, we can also expect a mind-blowing animation that will make the upcoming battle enjoyable.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Most, if not all, of these animes can be watched on the streaming service Crunchyroll.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 | Bungou Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 5 | My Hero Academia chapter 397 | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | OOne Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter 1090 | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gear 6

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.