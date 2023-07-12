Bleach: The powers and abilities of Soul King explained

In Bleach, the Soul King is the most powerful entity who maintains the balance of the world. Here’s a look at his powers and abilities.

Bleach TYBW returns with its second part, featuring Yhwach and the Sternritters preparing for the second Quincy Invasion. Yhwach’s ultimate goal is to kill the Soul King. This will destroy the world of the living, Hueco Mundo, and of course, the Soul Society.

To break the cycle of birth, death, and rebirth, Yhwach resolves to join the human world, the Soul Society, and Hueco Mundo in order to abolish humanity’s fear of death. To do that, Yhwach doesn’t hesitate to commit genocide or even murder his own father, the Soul King.

Bleach has mentioned Soul King quite a few times. However, even though the final arc is ongoing, the series has yet to reveal this legendary being and explore his powers and abilities

What are the roles and responsibilities of the Soul King?

Viz Media

The Soul King is the nominal ruler of Soul Society, residing in the Soul King Palace and guarded by the Royal Guard. He is a sealed god-like being whose existence is linked to all the worlds.

The Soul King is not involved in the governance of Soul Society and never interferes. The majority of Shinigami have never seen him. He is revered and symbolic to them, but he is not present in their lives. The Soul King’s only role is to regulate and stabilize the flow of souls into and out of Soul Society.

The balance is lost without him, and Soul Society, as well as the Dangai, Hueco Mundo, and Human World, would all collapse into one. According to Yhwach, this leads to the unity of life and death and the establishment of a world free of fear of death.

The Soul King in Bleach is strong in an unconventional way

Viz Media

He has more Spiritual Energy than any living being. The Soul King also has the ability to perceive and change the future – the Almighty. However, that’s the extent of his powers. He cannot fight against enemies and cannot even protect himself. What’s worse, he cannot move or even think for himself.

Because of being unbelievably powerful, he was mutilated and sealed by the Soul Reapers millennium ago. Though the world was formed, it was built upon his sacrifice. He was killed only with a swing of Ichigo’s sword, who was compelled by his Quincy world. The Soul King has his limbs scattered all across the Soul Society.

