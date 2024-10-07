Hunter X Hunter returns with major reveal in Chapter 401

Hunter X Hunter manga is currently in the Succession Contest Arc, as Chapter 401 makes a shocking revelation about a certain character.

The Hunter X Hunter manga returns after almost two years with Chapter 401 continuing the ongoing Succession Contest Arc. This arc introduced 14 princes of the Kakin Empire who are expected to kill each other off in a gruesome battle as the Black Whale sets sail for the Dark Continent.

Isaac Netero’s son, Beyond Netero is one of the major characters in the arc who is trying to reach the forbidden Dark Continent. The latest chapter focuses on Kurapika and Longhi. Hunter X Hunter Chapter 401 reveals Longhi is Beyond Netero’s daughter.

Article continues after ad

Aside from her, Beyond has several children and Longhi believes one of the princes is Beyond’s son. In case her speculation is correct, Longhi plans to kill her step-sibling. She also regrets that Beyond never told her anything.

Article continues after ad

She would’ve been content with knowing all about his plans even if it meant having the same role as she has now.

Manga Plus

Fans have been awaiting a new HxH chapter for two years and what they got didn’t disappoint them at all. One of them shares, “So many thrilling revelations about Beyond this chapter. I also really like how this probably minor character Longhi was so fully fleshed out with such beautiful presentation. A lot of wronged children seeking revenge & parent/child dynamics in this arc.”

Article continues after ad

“Dawg if Tubeppa is Beyond’s child it would be insanity. Longhi is bound by a contract to protect Tubeppa and would be in a conundrum about eliminating Beyond’s heir. Moonlight Act would conflict and create a paradox, forcing a loyalty vs mission dilemma. So many possibilities,” says another.

Don’t forget to check out our lists of the best short anime, anime with the best story, and a complete schedule of all the upcoming anime in Fall 2024

Article continues after ad