If you’re wondering how to get Ruby in Animal Crossing New Horizons, we’ve got the tips you need to get her to move to your island and boost your friendship level.

There are hundreds of villagers that can move to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons. It’s not easy to get a specific villager, but there are a few different things you can do to increase your chances.

One villager that loads of players want to get is Ruby, the “peppy rabbit villager” whose name is inspired by the ruby gem. If you want her to move to your island, we’ll explain the best ways to do this below.

Advertisement

Contents

How to get Ruby to move to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There are three ways to get Ruby to move to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons:

Visit other islands and convince her to move to your island when you find her.

and convince her to move to your island when you find her. Purchase her Amiibo Card and she will instantly move to your island.

and she will instantly move to your island. Wait for her to visit your campsite and convince her to stay.

The only guaranteed (and fast) way to get Ruby to move to your island is to purchase her Amiibo Card and scan it into the game. Her card appeared in Series 2 of the Animal Crossing Amiibo Cards collection.

Of course, the problem with this method is that Amiibo Cards are sold at random in packs of three, so it could become quite expensive. Another option is to purchase one second-hand on a website like eBay.

If you don’t want to spend money, the alternative methods are to wait for her to visit your island or find her while visiting other islands, but this could take months as there are hundreds of villagers to go through.

Advertisement

How to increase friendship with Ruby in Animal Crossing New Horizons

One of the best ways to increase your friendship level with Ruby is to give her gifts that are Cute or Active in Pink or Light Blue. Talking often and completing requests will also improve your friendship.

Ruby has the ‘peppy’ personality trait, which makes her easy to become friends with. She will get along with lazy, normal, jock, sisterly, and other peppy villagers, but may clash with cranky and snooty villagers.

Read More: Best island names in Animal Crossing

Some other things worth noting: Ruby’s birthday is on Christmas Day (December 25); her favorite songs are KK Ska, Space KK, and Stale Cupcakes; and her hobby is nature.

Advertisement

That’s everything you need to know about getting Ruby in Animal Crossing New Horizons! Check out some other guides below:

How to get a villager to move out | How to get Iron Nuggets | Funny catchphrases in New Horizons | How to time travel | How to restart your New Horizons island | Stop villagers moving out | Terraforming guide | Villager gift guide | How to get the Music Box | How to get the Storage She