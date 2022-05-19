How to get the Axe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Axe in Animal Crossing is an essential item to survive on your island. Here’s how to get the Axe and Flimsy Axe in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Island life in Animal Crossing involves a lot of chopping down trees, and for this, you’ll need a tool capable acquiring wood for your cabins and for crafting other tools. There are a variety of axes in Animal Crossing New Horizons, so below, we’ll explain how to get your very first axe and a stronger one later.

The Flimsy Axe is the first axe players will get in the game, but later they’ll use the regular Axe which is also easy to obtain. Here’s how to get your hands on both the Flimsy Axe and the Axe in Animal Crossing.

How to get the Flimsy Axe in Animal Crossing

You’ll receive your first axe in Animal Crossing shortly after arriving on your island. To get it, collect a few different bugs and fish then head over to Tom Nook’s tent and chat to him. Tell Tom that you’ve found a creature and donate two of them to him.

As a reward, Tom will then give you the DIY recipe for the Flimsy Axe. Now you’ll need to craft this item from 1x Stone and 5x Tree Branches. You’ll be able to use the Flimsy Axe a total of 40 times before it will break, but it should be enough to get you started.

How to get the Axe in Animal Crossing

In time, you’ll be able to make a sturdier axe. The Standard Axe in Animal Crossing can be purchased from Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 Bells or it can be crafted.

To craft an axe you’ll need:

1× Flimsy Axe

3× Wood

1× Iron Nugget

The recipe for the Axe can be obtained from the Pretty Good Tools Recipes item. This can be purchased at the Nook Stop for 3,000 Nook Miles. However, you’ll need to have paid the initial 5,000 Nook Miles fee to Tom Nook first.

Other Axes in Animal Crossing

You can also obtain Gold, Worn, and Stone Axes later in the game by either crafting them, purchasing them or the recipes from the store.

Each requires a regular Axe to be crafted as well as other materials.

