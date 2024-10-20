Rosanna Pansino claims she found “disgusting” mold in Lunchly meal

Rosanna Pansino said that she discovered moldy cheese while opening a Lunchly meal for a YouTube video despite claiming the “expiration date was still 2 months away.”

Pansino was filming a YouTube video that was posted on October 20, in which she showcased her opening a meal and allegedly making the discovery. She labeled it “disgusting” and made a series of posts to her Twitter/X account:

“I was filming a video comparing Lunchables to Lunchly and was shocked when I opened ‘The Pizza’ Lunchly. The cheese had MOLD! The expiration date was still 2 months away! I checked online and found at least a dozen other people posting that their Lunchly’s were moldy too.”

Toward the end of the YouTube video, she clarified that only one of the Lunchly products she tested had mold. She also noted that the defective item lacked the adhesive sealant around the cheese, which was present in the other products.

“This is actually concerning, like there’s no way they didn’t run tests on how long it lasted on the shelf and in the fridge after transportation to the stores, like this needs to be investigated,” a user commented.

“Turns out, DanTDM really was right about this. That’s gross!” One added, “What a safe product to market towards children,” another jokingly replied.

Some claimed that it was “fake” and “cap,” as another stated, “I’d believe this, but it’s you. Wouldn’t be surprised if this was intentional.”

The latter refers to Pansino’s history of calling out MrBeast, such as accusing him of editing her out of the top three in his Creator Games 3 video, to which she later apologized and deleted her tweets, admitting she should have addressed the issue privately. Despite this, she has continued to often criticize him.

YouTube / Rosanno Pansino Jake Weddle, DogPack404, and Rosanno Pansino featured in the video.

The YouTube video was also filmed with former MrBeast employees, DogPack404 and Jake Weddle, who have both made workplace allegations against their ex-employer.

“I did not fake this video. We bought this Lunchly from the store months before its expiration date and put it into our own fridge within 20 minutes,” she responded via a YouTube comment.

Other claims of Lunchly mold

This was not the first time that consumers have claimed to have found mold in their Lunchly meals. Numerous users on TikTok have uploaded videos to the platform claiming that the product’s cheese contained mold.

Five days prior, user au38a posted a clip stating that their cheese was also moldy inside the Pizza Lunchly version. “I like my cheese moldy bruh,” they captioned the post, which has garnered over 8 million views.

Lunchly’s history of backlash

Lunchly has faced various waves of backlash ever since it was first announced. The Lunchables competitor combines MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate, Logan Paul, and KSI’s Prime hydration drink, with a mix of three lunch options —Turkey, Pizza, and Nachos.

Lunchly Lunchly launched with three different meal versions.

Many have criticized the YouTuber’s new lunchtime products over its benefits for its customers. Various hit out over their health benefits, claiming that they are “filled with GMO garbage and seed oils.”

Paul responded by highlighting statistics, comparing Lunchly to competitor Lunchables, noting that many Lunchly meals contain fewer calories and sugar while offering more electrolytes.

Several creators have also called out the product, most notably DanTDM, who called it out as “selling crap to kids who don’t know better” for monetary gains. This has since led to KSI constantly hitting back at the YouTube star over his comments.

At the time of writing, neither Lunchly, MrBeast, Logan Paul, nor KSI have responded to the situation regarding moldy cheese allegedly being found inside.