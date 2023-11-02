Rosanna Pansino redacts apology to MrBeast in deleted post

Rosanna Pansino detracted her apology to MrBeast, but quickly deleted her post about the situation, leaving fans more confused than ever.

Recently, there’s been beef brewing between two of the internet’s biggest creators: YouTube king Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson and prominent influencer, actress, and singer Rosanna Pansino.

Although their feud has just started, the issue actually stems back to 2021, when Pansino participated in MrBeast’s Creator Games 3, a massive competition organized by the YouTube star involving a group of other big influencers.

Article continues after ad

Although she ended up finishing their massive game of hide-and-seek in the top three, Pansino claims that MrBeast basically edited the video to make it seem like other high-profile male creators performed better than she did.

Article continues after ad

Pansino posted about the situation in a string of tweets in late October, but ended up deleting them after she allegedly received “death threats” over the situation, with some MrBeast’s fans accusing her of attempting to drive engagement toward her recently-released music video.

Article continues after ad

Although the two attempted to talk things out in DMs, MrBeast seemingly wanted to call her about the situation rather than continue to speak via text — something Pansino wasn’t keen on doing.

In the end, Pansino apologized to MrBeast and said she “should have expressed my feelings privately and handled things directly.” However, she has now “redacted” this apology.

Article continues after ad

Rosanna Pansino “redacts” apology to MrBeast in deleted tweet

On the night of November 1, Pansino allegedly made a post taking back her apology to MrBeast… but she later deleted it, with the post nowhere to be found on her profile.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Despite this, screenshots of the statement have made their way online.

“I redact my apology to MrBeast of not settling things privately,” she wrote. “Based on new information and developments behind the scenes, I have learned that certain issues will never be ‘handled’ privately, they will only be dismissed or covered up privately.”

Twitter/X: RosannaPansino

“Moving forward I do promise not to drop an ill-timed music video (completely poor timing, my bad) and will word things more clearly in the future (never my intention to downplay anyone’s experiences). “

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I am just learning to find my own voice and be a safe space for others,” she ended the post.

Thus far, Pansino has not made another tweet directly addressing the situation, and MrBeast has not publicly posted about the issue whatsoever.

However, Pansino has perhaps thrown some shade his way, making a post about a new “hide and seek league” that potentially alludes to an event parodying MrBeast’s Creator Games.

We’ll keep you updated on this ongoing situation right here at Dexerto.