FBI tracks down Lunchly bomb threat as Logan Paul reveals HQ was targeted

Logan Paul has revealed that Lunchly’s headquarters was the victim of a bomb threat and says the FBI tracked down the perpetrator.

Logan and KSI joined forces with YouTube star MrBeast back in September to release Lunchly, a ready-to-eat meal that features both Prime Hydration and a Feastables candy bar.

The release was almost immediately met with backlash by people calling the meal unhealthy. Just weeks later, people began finding mold on the cheese of their pizza Lunchly.

However, the distaste for Lunchly didn’t stop with just online backlash. In a new video, Logan revealed the company’s headquarters received a bomb threat.

“It’s just crazy to me that we’re a $4 lunch kit and in the first four weeks, our headquarters had a bomb threat,” he said. “The FBI has identified the individual. He’s based in London, which is crazy, because we don’t even distribute there.”

He also hit out at YouTuber Rosanna Pasino, calling her an “attention-hungry clout goblin” who has made it her “whole identity to speak negatively on all things Mr Beast.”

Pasino was among the first to find mold on the cheese of her Pizza Lunchly, having made the discovery while filming a YouTube video on October 20. After finding it, she posted a picture of her meal on X.

Netizens began claiming that the find was fake, so Pasino posted the unedited clip of her opening the pizza Lunchly to prove people wrong.

Since then, Lunchly has issued a statement and Logan shared his thoughts at the end of this video.

“The fact is, the USDA inspects every finished food lot and approves it before even leaving our facility. And yes, it’s possible the issues happen in transit like a seal breaking. But just like any produce you buy, problems can arise,” he said.

“Our retail partners are great and they’ll offer a full refund and we are happy to assist anyone at any time.”