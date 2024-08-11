Former MrBeast employees claim workplace allegations are just a “warning shot”

Jake Weddle released a follow-up video after speaking with Dogpack regarding his time working for MrBeast, and he claims there’s much more he hasn’t revealed just yet. Weddle isn’t the only one saying that, either.

In Jake Weddle’s video titled “Jake the Viking vs Jake the Weddle,” Weddle addressed Jake the Viking’s response and confirmation that MrBeast knowingly hired a sex offender amongst other things, but he also gave a warning:

“Here’s the thing about a cease and desist: once you send one, the next step is court. Or, at least, it’s supposed to be when you’re in the legal right. But Dogpack received not one, but two cease and desists. Huh… two warning shots? That’s interesting,” he explained.

“Now, me personally, I would love to get a lot of stuff on the record, I’d love to go through a discovery process. But I’m not gonna send you guys a cease and desist, I have no money and no power. Just to let you guys know, this is a warning shot. And I’m not gonna send two.

“Don’t tell no lies about me, Dogpack, and Rosanna, and I won’t tell no truths about six or seven of you guys over there.”

Weddle expressed that he’d “love to go back to making silly little videos, positive videos, videos where I’m not trying to get a company to its knees.”

However, he isn’t the only former employee alleging that there’s much about MrBeast’s company that has yet to be revealed.

Video Editor Ty Ore claimed that the YouTuber stole his idea for the “World’s Deadliest Obstacle Course!” video, which he claims was his creation during a “vibe check” regarding whether or not he should be hired to work for MrBeast.

Ty claimed he was perceived to be “not the right fit” for the company after being there for only a few days, and he claimed he wasn’t compensated or credited for the video idea he came up with.

“This man, this company, the employees not only took the time to exploit me and have me work for them under the false pretense of a job that wasn’t, you know, ‘available at the time’, yet they had many people go in and out, you’re trying to tell me you didn’t have any positions at all, yet you had all those people? Not only did you do that, but you used my idea?”

Ty Ore Ty Ore claims MrBeast’s company took his idea for a video after denying him a position at the company

He also showed some of what he claims to be on-set photos of whiteboards and sets being designed during his time there. He plans to make a second video explaining more about his brief time there and interaction with the company as well.

Additionally, Dogpack still plans to release a third video going over sexual harassment allegations in the workplace, something Ludwig discussed when he revealed he cut ties with MrBeast with the upcoming Ludwig Streamer Games.

At the time of writing, MrBeast hasn’t responded to the allegations except to confirm that a third party is investigating internal affairs at his company.