KSI blasts DanTDM again in deleted tweet as Lunchly drama continues

KSI took another swipe at DanTDM in a now-deleted tweet as he continues to hit out at the YouTube star after he criticized Lunchly.

Over the last few years, KSI has taken his YouTube success and branched out into a variety of things. He’s always had his music career, but now he’s become big in the food and drink world. The Sidemen have XIX Vodka and he’s obviously partnered with Logan Paul on PRIME too.

Article continues after ad

In mid-September, he and Logan joined forces with Mr Beast to start up Lunchly. The kid’s snack brand is similar to Lunchables and contains both PRIME and Feastables, as well as another bit of food.

However, the brand has already come under fire from fans and other content creators. Minecraft YouTube star DanTDM has been at the forefront of it, hitting out at the YouTubers for “selling crap to kids” and “selling stuff for the sake of making money.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Both KSI and Logan have hit back at their fellow content creator, with KSI posting a few different insults on social media.

On September 29, the British YouTube star did it again. “Thanks for the free promo p*ssy @DanTDM. DM me your bank details for the payment lmao,” he said in a now-deleted tweet.

Some fans are baffled by the post, given that his fellow YouTuber hasn’t commented on things since his initial tweet. “Bro needs to move on,” one replied. “Another form of living rent free,” another replied.

Article continues after ad

KSI has also come under criticism for promoting a page called ‘My Apology’ about the drama. That page actually goes to a link for his new song – Thick of It.

That has also prompted backlash from fans. “There’s no way you’re still talking about this..,” one said. “Dan made one tweet and you’re still crying about it,” another commented.