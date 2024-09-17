xQc, DanTDM, more hit out at “dogsh*t” Lunchly product from MrBeast, KSI, & Logan Paul

Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast have announced a new collaboration with their own Lunchables competitor known as Lunchly. The news has quickly sparked controversy across social media with fellow influencers labeling it as “crap” and demanding them to “do better.”

It isn’t uncommon these days to see influencers start up their own line of products. We’ve had Pokimane with her controversial cookies, MrBeast with his popular brand of chocolates and of course, Logan Paul and KSI have seen immense success with their Prime hydration and energy drinks.

Article continues after ad

Now, the figureheads behind Prime have collaborated with the face of Feastables to unveil a new competitor to the school lunch snack brand Lunchable, which is aptly titled Lunchly.

Lunchly features both Prime and Feastables in each of the lunch packs, with the brand debuting three different options to start, Turkey, Pizza, and Nachos.

The announcement was immediately followed up with a stream of backlash from the internet, with thousands divided on the real benefits of this product launch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

DanTDM fed up with modern YouTubers

One of the most outspoken against the product was Minecraft content creator DanTDM, who sent out a scathing tweet, telling the other influencers to “do better.”

“What happened to YouTubers man… I can’t not say anything anymore. This is selling stuff for the sake of making money, simple.

“How does this benefit their fans?” Dan questioned. “This is selling crap to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them. Do better.”

Article continues after ad

The tweet has since exploded with over 100,000 likes showing support for his arguments.

xQc calls Lunchly “cancer”

xQc has since spoken up and defended the trio by saying that their brand is no worse than Disney or Nestle.

“KSI, MrBeast, no no no, I should’ve been trusting Nestle and Disney… it’s all business s**t, who the f*** cares?” he said during a September 16 stream.

However, the content creator wasn’t a big fan of the product and its competitors in general.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I mean, it’s cancer but so is Lunchables and all the dog s**t, it’s rotten dog s**t.

Despite clearly not being a fan of the product, xQc vehemently defended the other creators, claiming that the only reason there’s an outrage is that there are notable faces people can “go after.”

“People are holding creators, and people that have a face, more accountable. People are more outraged when there’s somebody to go after, right? When everyone that’s faceless around them do ten times worse, but it’s fine because it’s faceless.

Article continues after ad

“If Nestle, or whatever big corporate sells some poisonous s**t, it’s whatever because who am I going to complain about? Am I going to go to Twitter and say ‘Disney this’ and look schizo?

“No, they just pinpoint one person. Now they can say, Logan Paul, the guy I relate to and watch online does this, this one guy. It creates a disproportionate in upsetment and it’s kind of stupid.”

Article continues after ad

Critics hit out at Lunchly’s ingredients

Others have claimed that Lunchly’s ingredients are “filled with GMO garbage and seed oils”, stating that the influencers want to make their fans “sick, unhealthy, and obese”.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul has come forward and compared statistics with competitor Lunchables, with many of their packages having fewer calories and sugar, whilst also having more electrolytes. Though it’s worth bearing in mind sodium is often labeled as an electrolyte on US food and beverage packaging.

Lunchly will be hitting store shelves in the coming days, according to the content creator trio.