MrBeast breaks social media silence since Ava Kris Tyson drama to address Lunchly criticism

MrBeast has broken his silence on social media since the Ava Kris Tyson controversy to address the criticism of his recently announced Lunchables competitor Lunchly.

Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast have announced a new venture into the food market with the introduction of Lunchly. The product closely rivals Lunchables and offers products like Prime, Feastables, and other food items for people on the go.

The trio have seen success with their food and drink products before, with the former jointly launching Prime Hydration and the latter releasing Feastables.

The announcement was immediately met with criticism from many content creators, who were skeptical about the quality of the product, as well as the trio’s intentions.

Others working on the product, like Logan Paul, have been hitting back at the criticism, defending the brand and their actions. Paul argued that they “want to build businesses”, and furiously compared Lunchable’s alleged bans for containing lead. He ended the statement by simply telling those with complaints “don’t eat it”.

Meanwhile, MrBeast has been silent on social media since July 25, due to several controversies surrounding his workplace. This included allegations against former employee Ava Kris Tyson grooming minors, and multiple employees coming forward claiming that MrBeast’s work environment was “toxic”.

Now MrBeast has broken his social silence for the first time since the Ava Kris Tyson drama, to address the criticism directed at their new product launch.

In response to a DramaAlert tweet, the content creator went out of his way to directly address many of the criticisms pointed at Lunchly. This included the comparisons to Lunchables, to which MrBeast claimed they’re giving people a “better for you alternative”.

“Lunchables sells hundreds of millions of units and countless people eat it. Our goal is to give people a better for you alternative to it. Our turkey meal for example is 80 less calories, 60% less sugar, more electrolytes, we use real cheese they use ‘cheese product’ (they can’t call it cheese), higher quality meat, etc.”

MrBeast admitted that eating fresh foods like chicken and broccoli is healthier, but if people are already consuming products like Lunchables, then providing them with a “higher quality” for around the same price is a “net good”.

“Obviously eating fresh chicken and broccoli is healthier but if someone is going to eat a premade meal like this (which millions of people do thru lunchables) then I think giving them a higher quality version at roughly the same price is a net good imo and why we launched Lunchly.”

The YouTuber went on to say that with economies of scale, they’re hoping to make the product cheaper to produce, and will only be improving the value of the product as time goes on.