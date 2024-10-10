Why does Logan Paul like his cheese drippy? YouTuber’s Lunchly ad spawns wave of parodies

Logan Paul’s Lunchly advertisement is taking social media by storm and netizens are making endless parodies of it.

YouTube star turned WWE heel Logan Paul continues to hawk his influencer-backed products like Prime Hydration and Lunchly in spite of backlash against both himself and his fellow creators, MrBeast and KSI.

While Lunchly’s nutritional content has come under scrutiny by dieticians, other influencers have taken aim at Paul and his collaborators for using their fame to “sell crap to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people selling it to them.”

Article continues after ad

Logan is letting the criticism slide like water off a duck’s back, aggressively advertising Lunchly on his social media channels — and thanks to his efforts, one of his ads has become the meme of the week.

Instagram: loganpaul Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast launched Lunchly on September 16, 2024.

In a short clip circulating across social platforms, Paul compares Lunchly to Lunchables, taking extra care to point out the differences in his product’s cheese vs Lunchables’ “cheese product.”

Article continues after ad

“I like my cheese drippy, bruh,” Paul says as he chows down on a fiesta nacho Lunchly. The phrase has caught on like wildfire, prompting folks on essentially every social media site to make their own hilarious edits of the clip.

Article continues after ad

In one edit, a TikToker overlaid models of Disney characters like Goofy and Mickey Mouse over Logan Paul, changing their voices so it seems like they’re the ones advertising Lunchly.

Even viral sensation Haliey Welch, aka the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, chimed in on the meme in an ad for her ‘Tawk Tuah’ podcast.

Still others are making even more cursed edits using AI to turn Logan Paul into MrBeast or even Family Guy’s Peter Griffin.

Article continues after ad

The advertisement has become the latest meme to sweep across the net, acting as a sort of challenge to see who can make the most off-putting edits as Paul, KSI, and MrBeast all continue take heat for Lunchly in a saga that doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon.